Keene Memorial Library will begin the fall season with a brand new monthly book club for youth.
The “Choose Your Own Adventure” Library Read-Aloud Book Club is based on the popular series of books for kids. The club is for young adventurers of all ages, and will run from October through June.
The club will meet on the second Monday of each month (except Nov.) at 4 pm. The first meeting is Monday, Oct. 14, in the large meeting room.
Miss Laura and Miss Sonia will select a Choose Your Own Adventure book to read each month, and the adventurers decide which path the group should take. If the group can’t agree, they will roll a die. If it lands on an even number, they’ll do choice A; odd number, choice B.
After reading the book, there will be a craft activity that ties into the book’s theme. The first book is “Space and Beyond by R. A. Montgomery.”
For more information, contact Laura England-Biggs at Keene Memorial Library, laura.biggs@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694.