Fremont Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer suggested hiring a professional fundraising firm to help raise money for library expansion — and budgeting for that expenditure.
Wimer’s recommendation came during a Monday afternoon meeting of the Keene Memorial Library advisory board.
Board members also learned about a house that will be deeded to the City of Fremont and the transfer of funds from the Friends of Keene Memorial Library’s A Trust to the Friends’ library expansion fund.
The library is planning an expansion project. The estimated cost is between $10 million and $12 million. It will be funded mostly through private donations and grants with the $2 million bond helping to act as matching funds for the grants.
During the meeting, Library Director Tina Walker spoke of working with the Friends of Keene Memorial Library about scheduling fundraising activities and giving tours to show why the expansion/improvements are needed. She also talked about getting a quote for a professional video to be made for fundraising.
In addition, Walker said she’s identified grants and is working on those to help gain funding for the expansion. She said expansion committees must be revamped as some members have left or got new jobs. She mentioned how much help Barb and Thom Christensen, the co-chairs for the expansion committee, have been.
When asked about getting a professional fundraiser, Walker said she’d had six phone interviews and was told they were too busy, or they thought it was too big of a project, or wanted $7,000 for two months’ worth of work. She was still taking suggestions.
Wimer posed a question.
“Have you considered putting in your budget to hire a firm?” Wimer asked.
Wimer and Walker are set to meet Thursday as part of the budgeting process.
“This is such a huge project,” Wimer said during the board meeting. “You need $10 million so if it’s $50,000, we budget for that to get a new library. I think you can pitch that to the city council and say, ‘A professional service is really the only way we’re going to reach our goal.’ You can put it in the budget and they can deny it—but ask.”
Wimer said the council might not approve $50,000, but maybe $30,000.
“It tells the community how hard you’re trying,” noted Lori Dahl, advisory committee member.
The Rev. Earl Underwood, another committee member, pointed out an example.
“Even churches, which go out for a $2 million program, say you’ve got to have professional people,” he said.
“We cannot do this on the backs of volunteers. It will never happen,” Wimer said.
Underwood said fundraisers usually seek a percentage. He cited a church that got a professional fundraiser.
“They knew they had to have guidance,” Underwood said. “You have special gifts people, who do large gifts. You have your secondary gifts. You have your three-year projects. They show how to plan all that so it gets done and it works. That’s why they’re in the business.”
Walker said she contacted a faith-based organization’s fundraiser, who raises millions of dollars each year. That fundraiser wanted $150,000.
Underwood also noted the risk of going too slowly with fundraising and having people lose interest. He wondered about possible donors being former Fremonters, who live elsewhere, but still have a sweet spot in their hearts for their hometown.
Walker acknowledged the work involved with the expansion project along with her responsibilities as library director.
“It’s very difficult to do everything I do and try to do this,” she said.
Walker also said the 2020 deadline for having to break ground for the expansion is no more.
In early 2000s, the library was gifted the house next door, by the Hazel Keene Foundation, with a sunset clause to break ground on an expansion by 2020, or the house could revert back to the Fremont Area Community Foundation.
Walker said the community foundation doesn’t want the house back and has waived that requirement.
“So if we don’t expand by 2020, that’s OK. If it takes longer to fundraise, that’s OK. So we can still move forward with the project,” she said.
The Friends of Keene Memorial Library A Trust—a separate trust that holds the Hazel Keene Funds—owns the white house next to the library’s annex building. It also is purchasing a brown house at the corner of 10th Street and Park Avenue—the only other house on the library block, Walker told the Tribune. The A Trust, which has a board, is in the process of deeding both of these houses to the City of Fremont.
After the transfer, there will be no more stipulation about having to break ground by 2020. Once both houses are deeded to the city, the library will have property on that entire block for the expansion project.
Walker also said extra cash in the A Trust account — more than $100,000 — will be transferred to the Friends of the Library expansion fund.
The library advisory board meets at 3:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the board room on the second floor of the library. Meetings are open to the public.