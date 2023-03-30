With only one item regarding Keene Memorial Library on the consent agenda for the March 28 Fremont City Council meeting, the raging debate over controversial books in the library was not expected to dominate discussion Tuesday night as the issue has during meetings during the past few months.

That expectation was ended quickly as comments, anger and debate over the books erupted again after Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem requested the consent agenda item regarding the minutes of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board March 20 meeting be pulled from the consent agenda for further discussion.

Because the item was removed, discussion on the topic could be had.

The item in question was a report Ganem asked the library staff to compile documenting every LGBTQ-themed book, every sex education book and every book about Christianity present in the city library. According to Ganem, she wanted the public to see real statistics.

“At the March 20 meeting of the library advisory board, (library) staff did present information I thought would be good to be shared with the public. We need to do a good job of educating,” Ganem explained, noting she also included a pamphlet of how to use parental controls in the library’s online collections.

“I figure both attachments address the issue of balance in our library, and the concern the kids can just read books from the internet anyway,” Ganem added. She then invited a library staffer to speak and explain the statistics.

Dorlissa Beyer, a Library Assistant II in the cataloging department of the library, presented the statistics and explained the methodology of acquiring the data.

According to the report, there are 22,620 books or other materials in the children’s section. Of those 22,620 materials, 54 materials pertaining to LGBTQ issues are present in the children’s area of the library. There are only three books in the sexual education category out of the 22,620 children’s materials.

In the young adult section, there are 4,250 fiction books or graphic novels, and of those, there are 198 LGBTQ themed books and only two sex education-themed books.

The library staff also compiled statistics for books with a Christian religion theme. In the children’s section, out of the 22,620 books or materials, the library staff counted 499 Christian religion-themed books. In the Young Adult area of the library, there are 78 books out of 4,250 that pertain to Christian religion issues.

Von Behren, Ellis say issue not about LGBTQ books

After the library statistics were presented, Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren told those in attendance the statistics were confusing. He also decried claims that book removal advocates are anti-LGBTQ.

“This has been cast as an LGBT issue,” Von Behren said. “I certainly don’t see it as that. It is a parental rights issue.”

Von Behren — whose policy to allow for the parents of children age 11 and younger request books be relocated was rescinded on March 14 — then demanded to see the written policies the library uses for book selection, purchasing and display.

Library Director Laura England-Biggs told Von Behren there is no written procedure on those topics.

“There is no written procedure as it varies from book to book,” England-Biggs stated.

Von Behren then issued a second, more vigorous denial of the claims the book issue is about LGBTQ issues.

“I certainly don’t believe this is an LGBT issue. It goes much broader,” Von Behren added. “This is going on in a number of cities. It has become a real public concern, not just in Fremont. (LGBT claims) tends to feed the hysteria … I would ask that we not frame this as an LGBTQ issue.”

The issue was then opened to public comment, and like in past meetings, multiple speakers took to the podium to address the issues. Several who spoke criticized those who place the blame for the controversy on local business owner and grandmother Sandra Murray.

Sandra Murray was the first local resident to decry the presence of graphic sexually explicit books and LGBTQ-themed books in the city library during a Dec. 27, 2022, city council meeting. As the book issue has grown more controversial, numerous members of Murray’s extended family have become involved in the issue, speaking at council meetings and also filing book removal requests at the library.

Sandra Murray was present at the meeting, and she spoke in the pre-meeting public comment period to defend her activities and reiterate she is acting to protect children.

Scott Preston, a local resident who has spoken against sexually explicit books at past meetings, defended the Murray family and stressed the issue is important to people all over the country.

“It is not about one family. Nothing has happened since Dec. 27 to ease my concerns,” Preston said. “The fact that the library director has kept ‘This Book is Gay’ is stunning. How extreme would the material have to be to get a book removed?”

Another local resident named Karen Patterson also defended the Murray family and their efforts, telling the council that protests seeking to remove graphic sexually explicit books from schools and libraries are happening all over the United States.

“This situation is not unique to Fremont. It is not one individual. It is not one family. It is not one squeaky wheel,” Patterson said, while also citing legislation to remove controversial books in other states like Iowa and South Dakota.

Ellis statistics enrage Jensen

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis then spoke, telling the council he believes that a task force on book purchasing, selection and display is needed.

Ellis also said he had compiled his own statistics on LGBTQ books from 12 regional libraries in an effort to show disparities in comparison to what books are in Fremont’s library. He also said the issue is not about being anti-LGBTQ.

“My issue is book selection. I want to get rid of the whole term, ‘banning.’ It has been done on all sides. I want our library to be (involved in) as little controversy as possible,” Ellis said. “We want our library to be a safe place. That can’t happen in Fremont right now.”

Ellis then asked that his statistics on books in the 10 other libraries be entered into the city council minutes. His request was formalized by a motion to accept the report from Von Behren, however the issue seemed stalled due to a lack of a second to Von Behren’s motion.

Ellis then asked City Attorney Travis Jacott if he himself could second the motion, to which Jacott said yes. Ellis then seconded the motion to accept his report, which was then approved in a 6-2 vote to accept the data, with Mark Jensen and James Vaughan voting no.

After his statistics were accepted for distribution to the council, Ellis encouraged residents and other council members to examine the data and ask themselves why are there differences in content.

According to the data, Ellis said he compiled, he reviewed books with the keywords “LGBTQ” and “Jesus” at libraries in Fremont, Norfolk, Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, Scottsbluff, Papillion, Bellevue, Sioux City, Geneva and Fairbury.

Ellis claimed in his data that “Sex is a Funny Word” is only found in four libraries: Fremont, Norfolk, Kearney and Papillion. The book, “This Book is Gay,” he claimed, was found only in three libraries: Fremont, Grand Island and Bellevue.

Under his search for LGBTQ books, Ellis alleged Fremont has 111 books, Sioux City with the second most books at 81, and with Kearney having the third most LGBTQ books, with reportedly 59 books.

“There is something different about the numbers,” Ellis added about Fremont’s collection.

The comments by Ellis and Von Behren seemed to ignite Council President Mark Jensen, who angrily yelled for several minutes his objections to the removal of books and attempts to claim the issue did not target the LGBTQ community.

“We keep saying it isn’t about book banning or LGBTQ,” Jensen yelled. “Everyone knows that is horse hockey.”

Jensen then said in his opinion, the gratuitous violence and gore featured in novels by horror author Stephen King were obscene due to “people being pulled apart” and other explicitly violent passages. He said books describing consensual sex are not in his opinion obscene.

“I think our library is straight on track and doing what they are supposed to be doing,” Jensen continued. “And they shouldn’t be under a microscope.”