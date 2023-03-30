Related to this story

Murray seeks to ban 2nd book

Murray seeks to ban 2nd book

Local grandmother and downtown business owner Sandra Murray has filed an official complaint form with Keene Memorial Library, this time seekin…

THIS BOOK IS GAY COVER IMAGE

THIS BOOK IS GAY COVER IMAGE

A request to totally remove the LGBTQ-themed book 'This Book is Gay,' by a local business owner has been rejected by Keene Memorial Library Di…

Two new firefighters hired

The Fremont Fire Department is back to being fully staffed after the Fremont City Council approved hiring two new firefighters at the Tuesday,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Actor Margaret Cho talks shifts in casting since 'All-American Girl'