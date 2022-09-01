 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Library prepares for temporary relocation in Fremont City Auditorium

  • 0

Boxes are being packed in Keene Memorial Library as part of its move to its temporary location at Fremont City Auditorium during the library's expansion project.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News