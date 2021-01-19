New statue honors former librarian

They were a good team.
Evla Saalfeld was the voracious reader.
Joyce Ruzicka was the people person.
“She was so friendly,” Saalfeld said of Ruzicka. “I don’t know of anybody who didn’t like her.”
Ruzicka was 71 when she died in October 2019 in North Bend.
But her memory lives on through a statue recently installed at the North Bend Public Library, where she worked for 23 years. The statue called, “Best Friends Reading,” features a young girl and boy with a book.
Amy Reznicek, library director, said Ruzicka’s family donated money for the bronze statue, which came from the Randolph Rose Collection of Yonkers, New York.
While the library normally wouldn’t accept donations for a statue, Reznicek said it was able to do so because Ruzicka had been a city employee and worked at the library for many years.
Many people, including Saalfeld, have good memories of Ruzicka. The two worked together at the library for a long time.
“My title was library director and she was the assistant, but we did everything together,” Saalfeld said. “We worked together for 18 years and never had any disagreements. She was a special person.”
Saalfeld remembers Ruzicka’s amiable personality, adding that everyone who came into the library liked her.
“She had a big smile for everybody and talked to everybody — not that the rest of us didn’t, but she was the best at it,” Saalfeld said.
Saalfeld noted Ruzicka’s contribution to the library.
“I was supposedly the director, but if it wouldn’t have been for her, I couldn’t have done it by myself. Absolutely not,” Saalfeld said. “She was excellent at her job and she did the summer reading programs. She really handled all of those. I was in the background.”
Reznicek commends Ruzicka.
“She was so wonderful,” Reznicek said. “She always had a twinkle in her eye and really enjoyed people.”
Reznicek also appreciated Ruzicka’s stewardship.
“She was a very, very good steward of the funds of the library and she was trying to always think ahead — even in technology area and how could we do this better? She was great with that,” Reznicek said.
Ruzicka was involved in the planning when the community moved from its Carnegie Library to the new one at 110 E. 13th St., in North Bend, and was instrumental in the move.
She worked well with children.
A plaque with the statue, which pays tribute to Ruzicka, reads: “One Book, One Child, One Librarian Can Change the World.”
The statue arrived in North Bend in December and area resident Tracy Schwanebeck of North Bend laid and textured the concrete and installed the statue and plaque on Jan. 9, Reznicek said.
Reznicek appreciates the statue.
“It’s definitely something Joyce would like,” she said. “When you see it, it just brings a smile to your face.”
Saalfeld also likes the statue.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “I just love it.”