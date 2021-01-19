New statue honors former librarian

Saalfeld remembers Ruzicka’s amiable personality, adding that everyone who came into the library liked her.

“She had a big smile for everybody and talked to everybody — not that the rest of us didn’t, but she was the best at it,” Saalfeld said.

Saalfeld noted Ruzicka’s contribution to the library.

“I was supposedly the director, but if it wouldn’t have been for her, I couldn’t have done it by myself. Absolutely not,” Saalfeld said. “She was excellent at her job and she did the summer reading programs. She really handled all of those. I was in the background.”

Reznicek commends Ruzicka.

“She was so wonderful,” Reznicek said. “She always had a twinkle in her eye and really enjoyed people.”

Reznicek also appreciated Ruzicka’s stewardship.

“She was a very, very good steward of the funds of the library and she was trying to always think ahead — even in technology area and how could we do this better? She was great with that,” Reznicek said.

Ruzicka was involved in the planning when the community moved from its Carnegie Library to the new one at 110 E. 13th St., in North Bend, and was instrumental in the move.