Robinson plans book events

Mary Robinson of Fremont, a teacher and author, has published a book, “Seed, Stem, Bloom: Lessons from My Faith-Led Journey Through CANcer.”

From April 12-18, readers can purchase a Kindle e-book for 99 cents on Amazon at https://geni.us/SeedStemBloom.

She will make a presentation at 8 a.m. April 16 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 E. Fulton St., Hooper.

Robinson also will have an open house, book-signing from 4-6 p.m. May 12 in the Fremont Public Schools Sensory Courtyard in the Lenihan building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.

Both events are open to the public. For more information, visit: www.kaleidoscopeenergy.com.

