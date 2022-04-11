 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Robinson plans book events

  • Updated
  • 0
Mary Robinson

Robinson

Mary Robinson of Fremont, a teacher and author, has published a book, “Seed, Stem, Bloom: Lessons from My Faith-Led Journey Through CANcer.”

From April 12-18, readers can purchase a Kindle e-book for 99 cents on Amazon at https://geni.us/SeedStemBloom

She will make a presentation at 8 a.m. April 16 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 E. Fulton St., Hooper.

Robinson also will have an open house, book-signing from 4-6 p.m. May 12 in the Fremont Public Schools Sensory Courtyard in the Lenihan building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.

Both events are open to the public. For more information, visit: www.kaleidoscopeenergy.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears Says She Is Pregnant With 3rd Baby, Her 1st With Sam Asghari

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News