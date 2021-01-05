WATCH NOW: A quarter of a century - Man looks back on library board service

As a kid, Larry Jirsak loved going to the library.
Jirsak was about 10 years old when his parents would drop him off at the library in Clarkson. It was part of a family outing when they came into town from the farm on Saturday nights.
While his mom went shopping and dad visited with other townspeople, Jirsak checked out Boys Life magazines from the community’s one-room library.
“I was always so interested in learning something new,” the Fremont man said. “I think that’s why I was so attracted to the Boys Life magazine, because there were always stories on how to cook out when you’re camping or how to make an emergency shelter — all these things that were so interesting to me.”
Years later, Jirsak’s interest in learning would extend to serving on a library board.
He’d serve on the Keene Memorial Board of Trustees for 25 years before resigning in December. On Monday, Jirsak looked back on his years of service, which included several as library board chairman.
When Jirsak and his wife, Mary, and family moved to Fremont in 1980, he got a library card, which he still has. He keeps the orange-colored card with the metal number in a desk drawer.
Jirsak began going to the library to check out books and read newspapers and magazines.
“I guess I got interested in the library board, because I was here so often,” he said.
Ann Stephens, then library director, asked if Jirsak would volunteer to serve on the board.
Jirsak was working a full-time job as district sales manager for the Funk Seed Company and he and Mary had two young children, Jay and Jenny.
But he agreed to serve.
“I thought it would be something interesting and I could learn a little bit more about the way libraries function,” Jirsak said.
Library records indicate he began serving in 1996.
Jirsak said the early years were a learning experience as he listened to other board members. The board’s tasks have included going over budgets, making sure the library continues to be accredited through the Nebraska Library Commission and keeping up with community need.
In earlier times, it was considered an administrative board.
“Some years ago, we were designated an advisory board so we don’t currently have that much administrative power. We make recommendations, but it’s up to the city council to approve budgets and changes in bylaws,” he said.
The board has played a role in hiring new library directors. A board member has been in a selection committee, participating in the interview process and providing opinions on which candidate should be hired.
When Jirsak first became part of the library board, the late attorney John Kerrigan was serving on it. He admired Kerrigan.
“He was a gentleman in the old-fashioned way and very knowledgeable and very proper,” Jirsak said.
From Kerrigan and others, Jirsak learned to listen to what individuals had to say and weigh that with everyone’s opinion.
“Being a good listener is a good skill for anyone in a position of leadership, because if you don’t really listen to people you’re not really leading them, you’re driving them and there’s a difference,” he said, adding, “I always found it was interesting to be able to listen to everybody’s comments.”
Jirsak became board chairman about 10 years ago. He’s appreciated the library directors, who’ve all been very dedicated, along with the board members.
“We’ve always had some very good board members, always had good discussions and it seemed like our meetings — we had good harmony,” he said. “There never was a lot of contention. Most of the issues we really agreed on. There was a good consensus of the direction that the library should be going.”
One of the biggest changes at the library has been in technology. From card catalogues with individual paper cards listing the book title, author and other data to all that information being available via computer.
No longer is the library only a place for people to check out books and read magazines. It’s a place where people come to use the internet to search for jobs or further their education.
He believes that will continue to expand.
The forthcoming library expansion project will include rooms where small businesses can have Zoom meetings with a parent company somewhere else.
“Zoom is here to stay,” he said, as companies opt to meet that way to save time, travel and money.
Jirsak knows the library is important.
“It’s a very essential part of the community, because it serves the community in ways that not many other organizations can or do by providing access to information,” Jirsak said. “We do live in an information society and I think correct, accurate information is extremely important.”
He values the Friends of Keene Memorial Library group, which he said has done a great service with its annual book sale that’s raised thousands of dollars for the library. He appreciates the countless hours volunteers have spent to sort books, set up the annual sale and sell the materials.
“It always amazes me that the community of Fremont — year after year — could come up with thousands of really good, readable books,” he said. “As you walk down those tables, you can find some really good books.”
Throughout his tenure, Jirsak has enjoyed serving on the board.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” he said. “I would do it again.”
He hasn’t thought about stepping down until recent years.
“I’ve been here a long time and maybe it’s a good opportunity with the expansion to bring in people that have a different perspective because they’re in a different generation, they have fresh ideas, they have a lot of youthful energy,” he said. “It’s time for someone else to help the library move in the direction it needs to move.”
Jirsak remains part of the Fremont Masonic Lodge 15 and is pastor of First Congregational Church, UCC, in Scribner, which he’s served for the last 12 years.
Laura England-Biggs, interim library director, has appreciated Jirsak’s work on the library board.
“Larry Jirsak was one of the first people I met here in Fremont,” she said. “He’s been a wonderful steward of the community and a tireless advocate for the library expansion project since its inception back in 2004. Larry is such a passionate library supporter and avid reader, I’m glad we’re still going to see him at the library.”