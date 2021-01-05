WATCH NOW: A quarter of a century - Man looks back on library board service

When Jirsak first became part of the library board, the late attorney John Kerrigan was serving on it. He admired Kerrigan.

“He was a gentleman in the old-fashioned way and very knowledgeable and very proper,” Jirsak said.

From Kerrigan and others, Jirsak learned to listen to what individuals had to say and weigh that with everyone’s opinion.

“Being a good listener is a good skill for anyone in a position of leadership, because if you don’t really listen to people you’re not really leading them, you’re driving them and there’s a difference,” he said, adding, “I always found it was interesting to be able to listen to everybody’s comments.”

Jirsak became board chairman about 10 years ago. He’s appreciated the library directors, who’ve all been very dedicated, along with the board members.

“We’ve always had some very good board members, always had good discussions and it seemed like our meetings — we had good harmony,” he said. “There never was a lot of contention. Most of the issues we really agreed on. There was a good consensus of the direction that the library should be going.”