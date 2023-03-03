The debate in Fremont about what books are appropriate to be present in the city’s Keene Memorial Library does not seem to be abating, as numerous residents addressed the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 28, sharing opinions and information about the controversial books.

The comments came after local mother Kelley Garay filed two official book removal requests with the city’s library on Feb. 24 and Feb. 28, seeking the removal of two LGBT and transgender-themed books. There have been four official requests for removals filed since Dec. 28, 2022.

The comments made during the end-of-the-month extended public comment period of the council meeting on Feb. 28 included passionate statements from some residents who want the contested books and topics kept in the library, and others equally adamant the books and content should be removed because it is in their view too explicit or not age-appropriate for children.

Among the speakers were Scott Preston and John Garay, who both read direct excerpts from the book “This Book is Gay” to the council and those in attendance. Both men chose to read out loud extremely graphic and sexually explicit passages from the book, some of which drew stunned looks from the faces of several council members.

The Tribune is not publishing the wording or phrases of the book passages read aloud, but did verify that they are real and accurate segments of “This Book is Gay.”

Preston began by telling the council that in his opinion, the city administration and city council had given vigorous support to Library Director Laura England-Biggs and that support — he believed — showed their approval of controversial books.

“This material is unacceptable for children and demonstrates a lack of control,” Preston added.

Two residents in favor of keeping diverse books in the library — Janet and Chris Larsen — both spoke to the council. The couple were among seven library freedom and diversity advocates who were screamed at by Robert “Bert” Murray before the Feb. 20 meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board.

“I am here to show my support for the library director and to stop censorship,” Janet Larsen said, calling the verbal attack on her and others on Feb. 20, “ugly and uncomfortable.”

She also told the council that efforts to have books removed from the city library are, in her opinion, an attack on the LGBTQ+ community in Fremont.

Chris Larsen also lamented being yelled at on Feb. 20, while also suggesting that a special adult-only section be created at the library where the controversial books can be housed.

“I cannot sit back and hope for the best. We need to realize, censorship is wrong,” Chris Larsen said. “LGBTQA people are people and they don’t deserve this.”

Another resident in favor of keeping the controversial books present in the library — Melissa Mostek — spoke about books as well as the city’s ordinance banning the renting of residential housing to undocumented or illegal immigrants, calling the policy “racist” in her opinion.

Mostek also said the new policy at the library — which is not yet in effect as of March 2 — of allowing a parent or guardian of a child 11-years-old or younger request a book or material be relocated from the children’s section to the adult section was in her opinion wrong, citing legal opinions from the American Civil Liberties Union that claim city intervention in library material choices is unconstitutional.

“Know what your kids are reading. You don’t demand the removal of books. This is an issue of self-responsibility,” Mostek said. “This is not a good look for our community.”

Former Fremont Public Schools library director Ray Meister also spoke, reiterating many of the comments and beliefs he has expressed at prior meetings. Meister said he had found more than 100 LGBTQ books in the library, some of which he feels are appropriate and others not.

“I know a little bit about books and I know a little bit about censorship. It is getting a little old, the attacks on people with legitimate concerns,” Meister added. “We need libraries and we need sex education. There is a need for books on LGBTQ. In looking at them, there are some good books and there is also trash. Our community standards are being ignored. I am having doubts about the staff of our library.”

Gloria Yerger, wife of former council member Brad Yerger, also spoke about the library book controversy, stating in her opinion, many books being questioned at the city library are, “not suitable for developing minds.”

She also criticized Mayor Joey Spellerberg, saying, “our mayor has been virtually silent” on the issue, and that she believes, “the community has a right to protect children.” Yerger also said the book purchases at the library seemed, “liberal leaning,” and that balance of ideas and beliefs was needed.

John Garay was one of the last speakers on the book issue. His wife, Kelley Garay, had organized a silent protest of explicit books during the Feb. 20 meeting of the library advisory board. Both are related to Sandra Murray, the local business owner who has sought to have two books banned from the library.

In his comments, John Garay said “This Book is Gay,” in his opinion met the legal definition of obscenity and, he also claimed the book’s author was promoting illegal adult-minor sexual relations by providing tips on how to meet people in bars or clubs that serve alcohol; advice on how to use the LGBTQ dating app called “Grindr,” as well as allegedly promoting the use of illegal drugs and substances.

“This obscene book is one example of inappropriate content at the library,” Garay said, adding that he wants more transparency from the library staff about policies and processes of book selection.

The comments came as a review of “This Book is Gay” was being done by Library Director Laura England-Biggs.

As of March 2, no decision on the request to have the book banned from the library had been announced. Once a book contestation form is filed, there is a 15-business day window for the library director to review the complaint and make a determination to keep or remove the book in question.

More book removals sought

On March 2, in response to a public records request by the Tribune, city and library officials released documents revealing Kelley Garay had filed two new, official reconsideration of materials requests.

In her first request, dated Feb. 24, Kelley Garay requested the book “Melissa” by author Alex Gino be removed from the library in both physical and e-formats. She cited the book’s contents being, “contains alternate gender ideologies.”

Kelley Garay also filed an official reconsideration of materials request to have “This Book is Gay” removed from the library, the same book her mother — Sandra Murray has submitted a request for removal of. Dated Feb. 28, her complaint seeks the removal of the book in physical form and e-formats.