Booktoberfest fundraiser to benefit Arlington Public Library

Arlington Friends of the Library will be presenting Booktoberfest, a “novel” beer tasting experience from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Arlington Auditorium, 410 W. Elm St.
This is a 21 and over event. The cost of $20 per person includes a glass and tastings.
A polka band is being sponsored by First State Bank. There also will be beer, brats and raffles.
The Nebraska football game will be shown on a TV.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
