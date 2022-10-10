 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Booktoberfest fundraiser to benefit Arlington Public Library

  Updated
Local News

Arlington Friends of the Library will be presenting Booktoberfest, a “novel” beer tasting experience from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Arlington Auditorium, 410 W. Elm St.

This is a 21 and over event. The cost of $20 per person includes a glass and tastings.

A polka band is being sponsored by First State Bank. There also will be beer, brats and raffles.

The Nebraska football game will be shown on a TV.

