Dino O'Dell to perform two shows in Fremont

Keene Memorial Library
file

Keene Memorial Library’s will be hosting its final performer for the 2022 Summer Reading Program on Monday.

Dino O’Dell, a children’s musician and storyteller, will be performing at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., in Fremont. He will make songs come to life.

Admission is free. No registration is required.

