Dino O'Dell to perform two shows in Fremont

Keene Memorial Library’s will be hosting its final performer for the 2022 Summer Reading Program on Monday.
Dino O’Dell, a children’s musician and storyteller, will be performing at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., in Fremont. He will make songs come to life.
Admission is free. No registration is required.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
