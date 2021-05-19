Downtown Scribner will be rockin' Friday night for Freedom Fest 2021

Music, fishing, helicopters and toys all make up this weekend’s area lineup of events.
Miles for Heroes is presenting Freedom Fest 2021 in Scribner. Miles for Heroes is a nonprofit organization which is dedicated to getting Nebraska veterans into the outdoors.
Freedom Fest begins with an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Scribner. The featured acts are Aaron Copeland, Dylan Bloom, and Whiskey Bent.
Copeland was a member of the Casey Donahew Band for six years before branching out to chase his own musical dreams. He now travels with his own band and has finished the process of recording his debut EP.
“Aaron’s live show combines his country roots with a modern, rockin’ country edge that keeps people coming back for more,” promotional material states.
Bloom, a native of North Bend, began fronting his first band in 2009 and released his first album in 2012. Bloom performs his style of country/rock at numerous county fairs, festivals and bars, and has opened for national acts such as Craig Morgan, Chris Cagle and Scotty McCreery.
Known for its high-energy shows, Whiskey Bent is a five-man country rock band based in central Nebraska. Whiskey Bent writes and performs its own music and covers a variety of top artists such as Eric Church, Toby Keith, Jake Owen, Luke Combs and Johnny Cash.
Tickets for the concert will be $10 at the door. The event also will include food, drinks, auctions, raffles and more.
The Miles for Heroes Poker Run will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday on Scribner’s Main Street. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. just outside of Mel’s Bar in downtown Scribner.
All bikes, cars and trucks are welcome to participate. There will be food and raffles prizes along the route and door prizes at the end of the run, as well as a cash prize for the best hand.
The poker run stops are at One Horse Saloon in Nickerson, Buck’s Bar and Grill in Venice, Red Zone of Colon and Arlie’s Bar in North Bend. The ride will end back at Mel’s Bar where riders will draw their final card.
The cost of the poker run is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Poker run shirts will be available for purchase.
All proceeds from the events will go directly to Miles for Heroes’ work with veterans.
Here are a few other area events taking place this weekend:
Free fishing derby
The Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake 16 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. The free event is open to anyone.
No fishing license or park entry permit is required for the derby as it is being held in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska.
Each child must be accompanied by a parent to be entered into the derby and casting contest. There will be lots of prizes just for entering.
Over $3,000 of rods and reels will be given away (while supplies last). Participants also can enter to win a family camping kit.
Free hot dogs and pop will be served (while supplies last).
Helicopter Day
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland will host its annual Helicopter Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Helicopters from the Nebraska Air Guard, Omaha Police Department, StarCare, LifeNet and the Nebraska State Patrol will be on display. AM Aviation will give helicopter rides for $60 per person/per ride. The rides will last approximately 10 minutes each.
“After cancelling this event in 2020, we are very excited to bring back one of the most popular family events we host all year,” John Lefler Jr., marketing director, said in a press release.
In addition to the activities outside, the museum will welcome recruiting stations with the Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Navy as well as the Nebraska State Patrol for its Military Recruitment & Appreciation Day.
The Midwest Performance Flyers will be giving drone-flying presentations.
Toy sale
The Star Wars Echo Base Collector Club of Nebraska and Omaha Dispatch will be hosting its second Vintage & Modern Toy Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion.
Vendors will showcase a variety of toy lines (Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Masters of the Universe, M.A.S.K., G.I. Joe, Hot Wheels, Simpsons, DC & Marvel, and Transformers) along with video games, collectibles, DVDs and more.
Admission and parking are both free.
Summer on the Lawn
Bancroft author Justin Miller and singing group the Tri-Tones will kick off the new “Summer on the Lawn” outdoor series at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft.
The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
A 2000 graduate of Bancroft-Rosalie Schools, Miller will discuss his recently published book, “Grandpa’s War,” about his family’s experience in the Korean War. Miller’s mother is a published children’s book author and he has done illustrations for her.
The Tri-Tones, a music trio out of Fremont, will follow Miller’s talk with a selection of songs from the Korean War era. Consisting of Rose Parde, Cindy Wagner and Pam Spevak, the group has been performing throughout Nebraska since 2013.
The trio’s specialty is performing music from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s in the close harmonic style of the Andrews Sisters.
The event will be held outside on the lawn of the Neihardt State Historic Site, 306 W. Elm St., in Bancroft. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food and drinks will not be provided, but people may bring their own. No alcohol is allowed.
Restrooms will be available inside the visitor center and museum. Masks are required inside the building.