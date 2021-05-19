Downtown Scribner will be rockin' Friday night for Freedom Fest 2021

Tickets for the concert will be $10 at the door. The event also will include food, drinks, auctions, raffles and more.

The Miles for Heroes Poker Run will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday on Scribner’s Main Street. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. just outside of Mel’s Bar in downtown Scribner.

All bikes, cars and trucks are welcome to participate. There will be food and raffles prizes along the route and door prizes at the end of the run, as well as a cash prize for the best hand.

The poker run stops are at One Horse Saloon in Nickerson, Buck’s Bar and Grill in Venice, Red Zone of Colon and Arlie’s Bar in North Bend. The ride will end back at Mel’s Bar where riders will draw their final card.

The cost of the poker run is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Poker run shirts will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the events will go directly to Miles for Heroes’ work with veterans.

Here are a few other area events taking place this weekend:

Free fishing derby

The Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake 16 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. The free event is open to anyone.