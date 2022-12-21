 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library announces early closing time for Thursday

The Keene Memorial Library’s temporary location at Fremont City Auditorium will be closing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, due to the weather.

The library will reopen to the public at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The library will be offering a holiday craft table from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Kids are invited to stop into the library and complete a holiday craft as they stock up on books for the holiday season. There is a limit of one craft per child.

