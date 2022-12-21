Keene Memorial Library announces early closing time for Thursday

The Keene Memorial Library’s temporary location at Fremont City Auditorium will be closing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, due to the weather.
The library will reopen to the public at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The library will be offering a holiday craft table from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Kids are invited to stop into the library and complete a holiday craft as they stock up on books for the holiday season. There is a limit of one craft per child.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today