The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze at Camp Fontanelle has announced that the theme for the 2019 corn maze design is #NebraskaStrong– a salute to our first-responders.
Due to the tragedy of this spring’s flooding, camp staff said the decision was an easy choice. With help from The Maize, the company that has been designing the Camp Fontanelle corn mazes since its beginning, the theme for the maze was realized.
The design will have guests finding their way through medical, police and fire emblems. They also can play laser tag in the Red Cross emblem. A percentage of the ticket sales will go towards flood relief.
The staff looks forward to supporting UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief), a national organization that has boots on the ground, when disasters occur. Within days of the flooding, teams were organized and sent to help with clean up.
Camp Fontanelle, a nonprofit church camp, has used the corn maze design to honor nonprofits and other deserving groups for many years. Past designs have recognized the importance of farmers, 4-H, 100-year celebrations for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Midland University and local high schools.
Operating since 2007, the Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze at Camp Fontanelle is the longest running maze in eastern Nebraska. It offers family fun activities in the fall. The corn maze and pumpkin patch is a fundraising effort to support the camp’s summer programming. For more information, call 402-478-4296.