Camp Fontanelle prepares for annual barbecue and quilt auction

Sunday is a big day at Camp Fontanelle.

It’s the camp’s largest fundraising event of the year – its annual barbecue and quilt auction.

For the public, it’s also the opening day for the corn maze, which this year has been renamed to Split Oak Hollow in honor of the split oak tree on the camp’s property that was a seedling in 1846.

Camp Fontanelle, a United Methodist Church camp, is the only youth-serving camp in Washington County. It provides summer resident camp and in the fall is a place for schools, churches, preschools and businesses to visit and enjoy all of the corn maze activities.

Throughout the year, Camp Fontanelle also is a place for school and business retreats, family reunions and overnights.

Sunday’s celebration begins with a worship service at 11 a.m. The service will celebrate the summer ministry and time is set aside to honor a few donors to the new 80-bed lodge for completing significant pledges or going above and beyond their pledge. This includes churches and individuals.

The silent auction will start taking bids at noon and the camp will have two locations for food service. A grilling station will offer hamburgers and hot dogs.

A ticketed sit down meal will include smoked pork loin, three sides, a homemade roll and dessert. The advance sale ticket link can be found on Camp Fontanelle’s Facebook page.

The corn maze will open at 1 p.m. A full concession stand will have food and snacks. The Reinita Food Truck out of Fremont also will be at the camp.

Visitors will find two new attractions this year in a kiddie maze and a rock climbing wall.

The 9-acre corn maze has a theme focusing on the split oak tree and the new lodge which is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

The live quilt auction will start at 2 p.m. There will be over 50 quilts ranging in size from 28 inches square to 111 inches by 115 inches. There are antique quilts, hand-quilted, machine-quilted and embroidered quilts. The money raised will develop programming and activities for youth at the camp.

The corn maze closes at 6 p.m. Split Oak Hollow is open from 1-7 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze also is open during the week to guest groups.

For more information, go to campfontanelle.com or the Camp Fontanelle Facebook page.

Here are other events planned in the area for the upcoming week:

Country Fair Event

The Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary will be hosting a fundraising county fair themed event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Old Poor Farm is located at 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson, or three miles north of 23rd Street and Yager Road in Fremont.

All ages are invited to shop from a variety of craft, antique, gift, and plant vendors.

There also will be games, a silent auction, raffles, rhubarb recipe contest, animals, and refreshments.

Admission is $5 for ages 10 and older. Proceeds will be used for animal care.

Museum Day

Smithsonian Magazine Annual Museum Day is this Saturday.

Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.

The Durham Museum in Omaha and the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln are both participating in Museum Day.

Visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday to download a free ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday, Sept. 17, for two people.

Museum Day also marks the start of The Durham Museum’s Smithsonian Channel Film Series. The Durham will show a series of screenings from the “America in Color” film series.

Highlighting the same decades of the heyday of Omaha’s Union Station, this series allows viewers to witness early 20th century American history as it was experienced by those who lived through it in vibrant color.

This series is included with regular museum admission and is free for members. Registration is not required. Each film shows at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Stanley and Dorothy Truhlsen Lecture Hall on the following Saturdays: Sept. 17 – America in Color: The 1930s; Sept. 24 – America in Color – The 1940s; Oct. 1 – America in Color – The 1950s; Oct. 8 – America in Color – The 1960s.

Museum Day and the “America in Color” film series are the first in a series of events celebrating The Durham’s 20th anniversary as a Smithsonian Affiliate. The museum became Nebraska’s first Smithsonian Affiliate in 2002.

FMES concert

The next performance in the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

Steve Leslie will take the stage with a heart-warming tribute to James Taylor in his show “How Sweet It Is.” He will be accompanied by his musical partner on the piano.

Leslie is a Nashville-based, award-winning singer/songwriter/guitarist. In “How Sweet It Is,” Leslie performs the music of one of his greatest influences, James Taylor.

Leslie’s warm baritone and exceptional guitar technique are said to have audiences singing along to James Taylor’s incredible catalog of songs.

He won the Grammy Award for penning the title cut for Ricky Skaggs’ 2004 Best Bluegrass Album. Leslie has played the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and can be seen regularly at the world famous Bluebird Café.

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series season tickets are $60 per person. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Tickets are transferable. If the purchaser can’t go, he or she could give the ticket to a friend or family members.

Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also can be purchased at Tuesday’s show. Individual tickets can be purchased on the night of the show.