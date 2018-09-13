Tis the season for fall festivities.
As the calendar approaches mid-September, the number of fall-themed festivals and attractions increases.
Camp Fontanelle is among those places that offer a multitude of festivities for families.
Located at 9677 County Road 3, north of Fremont, Camp Fontanelle is gearing up for its annual barbecue and quilt auction fundraiser on Sunday. The day also marks the opening of the camp’s pumpkin patch and corn maze.
Sunday’s events will begin at 11 a.m. with worship under the big white tent. The message will be delivered by Great Plains United Methodist Annual Conference Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr.
Food will be served following the worship service. Visitors may choose from a pulled pork or grilled chicken meal with sides at Riverview Lodge or a grilled hamburger or hot dog meal at the gazebo.
Items for the silent auction will be displayed along with quilts created for the quilt auction. The silent auction opens at noon.
The quilt auction will begin at 2 p.m. Quilts are donated from all across Nebraska to help raise money for the camp.
Because it’s opening day, admission will not be charged to be on the camp’s property. Visitors will only pay for entrance to the corn maze, jumping on the two large pillows, playing laser tag or zip lining.
All other activities, such as the bounce house, hay rack rides, petting barn, human foosball and trikes, are free. Donation boxes are located throughout the camp to collect donations for the ministry at Camp Fontanelle.
This year’s corn maze, which opens at 1 p.m. on Sunday, features the name of seed company, Rob-See-Co. It includes the company’s slogan of Technology, Relationships, Simplicity.”
Admission to the corn maze is $5 for ages 3-11, $7 for ages 12 and older, and free for ages 2 and younger.
Rope and harness tree climbing are new to the camp this year along with a roller slide, located near the Fort Jones area of the camp. The camp also is working on having private camp fire spots available during the corn maze season.
The pumpkin patch and corn maze will be open from 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays and 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday through Nov. 4.
The only summer resident camp in Washington County, Camp Fontanelle had a record-breaking summer. The camp served 765 children, youth and adults in its resident camp program, according to Jane Van Horn, camp coordinator.
In addition to the barbecue and quilt auction on Sunday, other special events planned this fall at the camp include: Scary Maze, Oct. 19, 20 and 26; Search For Treats, Oct. 21 and 28; Wilderness Run, Oct. 27; movie nights, Friday nights during the corn maze and Oct 20.