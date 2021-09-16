Camp Fontanelle prepares for fall season with annual fundraising barbecue and quilt auction

Fall is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for Camp Fontanelle’s barbecue and quilt auction.
The annual fundraiser, which helps raise money to enhance and improve the facilities and programming at Camp Fontanelle, is set for Sunday, Sept. 19. The camp is located at 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
The day will begin with worship at 11 a.m. under the big white tent. The message will be given by the Rev. Cathy Cole.
After worship, a meal may be purchased from Riverview Lodge or outdoors at the grilling station. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m.
Riverview Lodge will offer pulled pork or pigs-in-a-blanket, potato salad or chips, corn, a cookie bar, and drink for $9. The grilling station will offer hamburgers/cheeseburgers or hot dog, chips, cookie bar, and drink for $5.
Over 50 quilts have been donated for the quilt auction, which begins at 2 p.m. The quilts have been donated from all over Nebraska. There are bed-size quilts, wall hangings, antique quilts and utility quilts.
Sunday also marks the opening day for the corn maze and pumpkin patch.
This year’s corn maze theme is Kingdom Quest. Everyone is invited to travel back to a time of princesses, knights and dragons as they quest through the nine-acre corn maze.
The design takes participants through the castle, where the princess is safely guarded from the dragon, by her knight in shining armor. The laser tag maze is designed with the trails creating a dragon.
The pumpkin patch area also offers a tower zip line. Other activities including jumping pillows, petting barn, hayrack rides, giant slides, pick-your-own pumpkin, a full concession stand more.
The corn maze and pumpkin patch will be open weekends through Oct. 31: Saturdays 1-7 p.m. and Sundays 1-6 p.m.
Other special days planned for the season include: Search for Treats for Pets, Oct. 3; Scary Maze Nights, Oct. 22 and 23; and Search for Treats, Oct. 24.
More information about the camp and upcoming events may be found at www.campfontanelle.com.
In addition to the fall fun at Camp Fontanelle, here are a few other events taking place in the area this weekend:
CountryFest
It’s a neighborly opportunity.
On Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church is hosting CountryFest from 4-7 p.m.
The public is invited to the Sept. 18 event, which will feature free food and music, at the church, 2102 County Road 26. The church is 1 ½ miles east of Fremont’s Walmart, just south off U.S. Highway 30.
Admission is free.
Food, such as sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, ice cream, popcorn and drinks, will be available.
The String Beans musical group with songs geared toward kids will perform from 5-6 p.m.
“They bring the kids up and they have little games that they integrate with their songs,” said Jim Kuester, committee chairman.
The Balloon Brigade will be part of the event. Balloon animals will be given away.
A free petting zoo and face painting will be available as well and Bocce ball stations will be set up for those wanting to play the game.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Kuester encourages the public to attend.
“It’s an opportunity for folks to come out, get some free food and have some enjoyment and fellowship with their neighbors,” he said.
West Point Car Show
The West Point Car Show is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Check-in for registration is from 8-11 a.m. at the Nielsen Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., in West Point. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
Advance registration is $10 and can be completed at www.roadgems.com. Day-of-show registration will be $15.
Cars will be parked around the Nielsen Center and the park. Fifty monster trophies will be awarded along with over $3,000 in cash prizes.
Live music by Joystick will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the beer garden. There also will be a craft show in the Nielsen Center.
Chalk Art Festival
Omaha’s third annual Chalk Art Festival will return to Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing this weekend.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, local artists and professional madonnaris will transform stretches of Farnam Street sidewalks into pastel chalk masterpieces.
The family-friendly festival is free and open to the public.
Tammy Real-McKeighan contributed to this story.