Camp Fontanelle prepares for fall season with annual fundraising barbecue and quilt auction

Fall is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for Camp Fontanelle’s barbecue and quilt auction.

The annual fundraiser, which helps raise money to enhance and improve the facilities and programming at Camp Fontanelle, is set for Sunday, Sept. 19. The camp is located at 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.

The day will begin with worship at 11 a.m. under the big white tent. The message will be given by the Rev. Cathy Cole.

After worship, a meal may be purchased from Riverview Lodge or outdoors at the grilling station. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

Riverview Lodge will offer pulled pork or pigs-in-a-blanket, potato salad or chips, corn, a cookie bar, and drink for $9. The grilling station will offer hamburgers/cheeseburgers or hot dog, chips, cookie bar, and drink for $5.

Over 50 quilts have been donated for the quilt auction, which begins at 2 p.m. The quilts have been donated from all over Nebraska. There are bed-size quilts, wall hangings, antique quilts and utility quilts.

Sunday also marks the opening day for the corn maze and pumpkin patch.