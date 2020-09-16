Car club cancels annual swap meet

Fremont Antique Car Club’s 53rd Annual Swap Meet, originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled due to COVID considerations.
This swap meet has been held annually on the fourth Sunday of September for 52 years. According to the club’s records, this is the first cancellation that has occurred. The club plans to return with a swap meet next year.
Anyone that has questions may contact the club through its website, www.fremontantiquecarclub.com, or its Facebook page.
