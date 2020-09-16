 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car club cancels annual swap meet
View Comments

Car club cancels annual swap meet

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Fremont Antique Car Club’s 53rd Annual Swap Meet, originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled due to COVID considerations.

This swap meet has been held annually on the fourth Sunday of September for 52 years. According to the club’s records, this is the first cancellation that has occurred. The club plans to return with a swap meet next year.

Anyone that has questions may contact the club through its website, www.fremontantiquecarclub.com, or its Facebook page.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The weirdest items unclaimed baggage has ever processed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News