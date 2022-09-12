 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Bluffs car show rescheduled for Oct. 8

Cedar Bluffs Car Show

The Cedar Bluffs Chapter of SkillsUSA's 2nd Annual Wildcat Car Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.

 Courtesy

The car show was canceled this past Saturday due to rain.

Early bird registration is $5. Your $5 entry fee will be due at the gate on the day of the show. Participants are asked to have cash or a check ready (checks can be made out to Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA).

Vehicles arriving on the day of the show without registering prior will be charged $10 for registration.

To register for the car show, visit https://forms.gle/i6p3tWujSjzCKtSv9.

