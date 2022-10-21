 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Bluffs FBLA chapter plans trunk or treat event

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

The Cedar Bluffs FBLA chapter will be having its annual Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.

Decorated trunks will be located in and around the fire station. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Decorated trunks will be located in and around the fire station. Everyone is welcome to attend.

