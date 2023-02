The Cedar Bluffs PTO will be sponsoring an adult bingo night at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. This is a 21-and-over event.

Admission is $10 at the door (cash only). Bingo cards will be one for $1 or six for $5. Sixteen games will be played. There will be drawings and a grand prize.

Snacks and water will be served. Attendees also are welcome to bring a beverage of their choice.