 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Cedar Bluffs PTO to host Spaghetti with Santa on Dec. 17

  • 0
Local News

The Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO will be sponsoring Spaghetti with Santa from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St., in Cedar Bluffs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The cost is $8 per person or $25 per family. The price includes spaghetti, garlic bread, cookie and a drink.

The event also will include family fun, music, arts and crafts.

All proceeds will benefit Cedar Bluffs Elementary School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Coolidge credits Ariana Grande with reviving her 'flatlining' career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News