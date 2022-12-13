Cedar Bluffs PTO to host Spaghetti with Santa on Dec. 17

The Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO will be sponsoring Spaghetti with Santa from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St., in Cedar Bluffs.
The cost is $8 per person or $25 per family. The price includes spaghetti, garlic bread, cookie and a drink.
The event also will include family fun, music, arts and crafts.
All proceeds will benefit Cedar Bluffs Elementary School.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
