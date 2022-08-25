 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Chapter plans second annual car show

Cedar Bluffs

The Cedar Bluffs Chapter of SkillsUSA will be hosting its 2nd Annual Wildcat Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.

Early bird registration is $5. Your $5 entry fee will be due at the gate on the day of the show. Participants are asked to have cash or a check ready (checks can be made out to Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA).

Vehicles arriving on the day of the show without registering prior will be charged $10 for registration.

To register for the car show, visit https://forms.gle/i6p3tWujSjzCKtSv9.

