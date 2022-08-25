Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Chapter plans second annual car show

The Cedar Bluffs Chapter of SkillsUSA will be hosting its 2nd Annual Wildcat Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Cedar Bluffs Football Field.
Early bird registration is $5. Your $5 entry fee will be due at the gate on the day of the show. Participants are asked to have cash or a check ready (checks can be made out to Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA).
Vehicles arriving on the day of the show without registering prior will be charged $10 for registration.
To register for the car show, visit https://forms.gle/i6p3tWujSjzCKtSv9.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.