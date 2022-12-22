 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out these Christmas lights displays in Fremont

Christmas lights add a festive atmosphere to the holiday season.

They help brighten up the many hours of darkness and are a source of entertainment for families.

There are numerous Christmas displays to view in Fremont and the surrounding communities, some of which take hours to assemble.

One of those displays is at 2064 Hazel St. in Fremont. It features an inflatable snowman and Santa Claus, along with hundreds of colorful lights.

“I just got into my display these last couple years and it gets bigger each year,” Marissa Hartman said about her display on Hazel Street. “I spend lots of time on it and it brings me and my family great joy!”

Here’s just a small sample of Christmas lights you might want to check out while driving around Fremont.

