Check out these Halloween displays found in Fremont
Check out these Halloween displays found in Fremont

Christmas isn’t the only holiday people go all-out with decorations.

Halloween is a fan-favorite for many people and it shows with the elaborate level of spooky displays at many residences.

Lights, skeletons, witches, inflatables – and even a few coffins – can be found in Halloween displays around Fremont. Pictured are just a few of the displays around Fremont.

So grab your family and have fun driving around and viewing all of the different Halloween decorations – some cute and others frightening.

Look for the online gallery on the Fremont Tribune’s Facebook page, and feel free to add a picture of your display with an address in the comments.

