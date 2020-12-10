Check out these holiday light displays

Holiday light displays are a beautiful part of the Christmas season.

While there are always many great displays to enjoy, this year there seems to be even more displays in the Fremont area to brighten everyone’s spirits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So for today and the next two Thursdays, the Fremont Tribune will be highlighting some of the great Christmas light displays in Fremont and the surrounding area.

We’re also compiling a list of the displays you won’t want to miss. If you have a well-decorated house in or around Fremont, or see a display you want to share with our readers, let us know by emailing newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Attaching a photo or video is a bonus!

We’ll run the list periodically over the next few weeks, adding more houses as we get them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.