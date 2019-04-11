Kids, it’s time to get your Easter baskets ready and start practicing your egg-finding skills.
Beginning this weekend, thousands of colorful Easter eggs will be scattered across the grass – or indoors – as the annual tradition of Easter egg hunts get underway.
Following is a roundup of area events.
Ruff House
Ruff House at 2310 E. 23rd St. in Fremont will be hosting a variety of indoor Easter egg hunts for kids during its EGGstravaganza.
A special needs and sensory friendly egg hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. You must RSVP to this event by messaging the names of the children who will be attending the event. There will be no play time following the egg hunt.
A toddler time egg hunt is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 10 a.m. to allow people to get checked in, but you will have to remain in the entryway/red carpet area at the front desk until the building-wide hunt starts at 10:30 a.m.
An Easter egg hunt for kids ages 6-12 will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday. All equipment will be cleared from 1:45 to 2 p.m. in order to place the eggs.
An all-ages egg hunt will take place at noon on Sunday.
Community egg hunt
The Fremont Nazarene Church’s NazKidz will be sponsoring a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, in Fremont.
Knights of Columbus
The Fremont Knights of Columbus Phil Sheridan Council 1497 will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. Saturday at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, in Fremont.
The school gymnasium will be open for games from 2-3:30 p.m., with the actual hunt beginning at 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the hunt will be held outside with separate areas for each of the four age groups, starting with 3 and under, then 4-6-year-olds, following by the 7-9-year-olds and 10-12-year-olds.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet attendees and to have his picture taken with all of his friends.
Premier Estates
Premier Estates of Fremont at 2550 N. Nye Ave. in Fremont will host an Easter egg hunt at 5:30 p.m. April 19.
All kids ages 12 and under are welcome to participate.
Eggstravaganza
An Easter Eggstravaganza is planned from 10-11:30 a.m. April 20 at StoneBridge Christian Church – Fremont Campus, 1041 N. Nye Ave.
This event is for kids ages 10 and under. Egg hunts will start at 11 a.m. beginning with the youngest kids and will move up from there.
Each child will be given a specific egg hunting bag. These are the only bags that will be allowed in the hunting area so there is no need to bring a basket with you.
The event, which will be held rain or shine, will include an interactive bubble display, cotton candy, carnival games and a juggling act.
Fremont Soccer Club
The 3rd Annual Fremont Soccer Club Easter egg hunt will take place at 11 a.m. April 20 at the Christensen Field soccer fields in Fremont.
The egg hunt is open to the public. Kids will be grouped by ages: 0-4, 5-8, 9-12.
Participants are asked to bring their own bag or bucket to collect candy and eggs. The Soccer Bunny and his friends will be making an appearance.
Living Word Church
Living Word Church will be having an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 20 at 1110 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont. Kids ages 0-12 are invited.
The event also will include food, prizes and story time.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting its 10th Annual Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 20. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt.
All children from infants through the fifth grade are invited to participate. Children will be divided into three age groups: infants and preschoolers, kindergarten through second grade, and third through fifth grade.
There will be over 5,000 treat-filled eggs. Prizes also will be awarded.
The event will take place rain or shine.