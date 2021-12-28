 Skip to main content
Children receive free zoo admission through Friday

2. Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

The Omaha zoo, often ranked among the best in the world, had 1,694,954 visitors in 2018.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is giving the community the gift of free admission to children under the age of 12 through Friday, Dec, 31, 2021. Up to six children can be admitted free to the zoo with each paid adult.

This is the fifth year Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has offered this holiday gift to the community.

The free admission for children under the age of 12 is a culmination to the 12 Days of Giving that every visitor can enjoy. For the past 12 days, prizes were randomly awarded to visitors in person and on social media ranging from zoo ornaments and stuffed animals to same-day animal experiences.

