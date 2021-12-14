 Skip to main content
editor's pick top story

Children's Christmas Party set for Dec. 18 at Fremont Eagles Club

Local News

Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary 200 will a hosting a Children’s Christmas Party from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

The party will include games, prizes and a visit from Santa Claus. Hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate will be available.

Parents or grandparents of young ones are asked to bring children 10 years and under to the event. Parents and grandparents also are asked to bring a small, wrapped gift with the child’s name on it for Santa to hand out.

