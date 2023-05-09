The fate of the controversial LGBTQ-themed book “This Book is Gay” will be decided in some manner during the Tuesday, May 9, meeting of the Fremont City Council.

What does happen to the book depends partly on whether or not the eight-member city council is even allowed to discuss an agenda item seeking the total removal of the book by Juno Dawson.

The more than 200-page “how-to” guide for children ages 12- to 18-years-old is one of the top 10 most contested books in the nation according to the American Library Association. Two local residents — Sandra Murray and her daughter, Kelley Garay — filed complaints seeking the removal of the book from Keene Memorial Library.

Both of their complaints were rejected by city library Director Laura England-Biggs. The mother-daughter duo appealed the decision to the five-member Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board, which in mid-April voted unanimously to relocate the book to the adults-only section of the library.

Because Fremont’s Municipal Code gives the city council the final authority and decision-making power over both the library director and library advisory board, Murray appealed the relocation of the book to her council representative — Glen Ellis — seeking the over-riding of the library board decision.

Ellis and fellow council Member Paul Von Behren then jointly placed a proposed resolution on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting seeking the removal of the book in both physical and online formats, citing their beliefs it is inappropriate sexual content that violates the Children’s Internet Protection Act, also known as CIPA.

Despite Ellis and Von Behren placing the proposal on the agenda, the issue may not make it to a discussion and possible action level.

That’s because City Council President Mark Jensen has vowed to do everything he can to stop the issue from ever being discussed by the entire council. Jensen has stated in at least three interviews with the Tribune as well as in comments during council meetings that if any agenda item about books in the library arises, he will seek its removal from any meeting agenda.

Under the council policies and protocols, the eight members of the council always take a vote to approve the night’s agenda before moving into the meat of meetings. That approval can include any council member making a motion to have an item removed. If the motion gets a second, and then is approved by a majority vote, the agenda item is removed and never discussed.

The process has already played out once in 2023, following a January incident in which Jensen was caught on videotape of a meeting using foul language directed at Murray in regard to the library book controversy.

At the subsequent meeting on Feb. 14, Ellis placed an item on the agenda seeking to censure Jensen for what Ellis viewed as disrespectful actions toward a city resident. However, the item did not make it to the full meeting agenda nor discussion.

Council Member James Vaughan made a motion to remove the item from the agenda, stating he did not feel it was needed. After his motion was seconded, the council voted 6-2 to remove the item.

Jensen stated in an interview in late April that he would try to block any attempts to discuss book issues at the library if it arose on an agenda.

The raging community debate about what sexual education and LGBTQ+ books are available to minors and others in the library has attracted the attention of the Nebraska office of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Sam Petto, director of communications for the Nebraska ACLU, said that the organization is not sending any legal representatives to Tuesday’s meeting, but is aware of the controversy in Fremont around books.

“I know we are aware of this issue,” Petto said in a short telephone interview. “We have been in touch with members of the community … folks have contacted us about this. We are not planning to testify (Tuesday), but we will continue to monitor the situation.”

In similar situations in both Florida and Texas, the ACLU offices in those states have issued legal opinions that state in their belief, city or county governmental bodies cannot dictate or decide what books are present in community libraries.

Sanders on tap for treasurer appointment

Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders could be taking on more job duties if she is approved as the city’s treasurer during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city’s former director of finance, Dan Goebel, resigned effective May 1, 2023. At the moment, the city has no finance director — a position which is mandated under city municipal code.

To fill the vacancy until a full-time, permanent replacement for Goebel is hired, Mayor Joey Spellerberg has recommended the appointment of Sanders to the position.

“With the resignation of the Director of Finance, the City Treasurer position is vacant, as that statutory office is typically held by the Director of Finance,” city officials wrote in the staff report. “Until the City is able to hire a new Director of Finance, City Administrator Jody Sanders will serve as City Treasurer, as she has the knowledge and experience necessary to provide the appropriate management oversight for this function.

According to a staff report on the agenda, if Sanders is approved to be the temporary city treasurer, she will not be paid any additional compensation for her work.

Dangerous Animal Appeal Commission appointments

Spellerberg has requested the appointment of four members to Fremont’s Dangerous Animal Appeal Commission.

The appointments include:

Martha Bang, president of FurEver Home, Inc., to an appointment that expires in April 2024; former Ward 4 city council member Brad Yerger to an appointment that expires in April 2025; Steve Hespen to an appointment that expires in April 2026; and Dr. Mark Pettit to an appointment that expires April 2027.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliot is also a member of the commission due to his role as chief of police in Fremont.

Kobach contract could end

The more than 12-year-old contract for legal services between the City of Fremont and now-Kansas Attorney General Kris W. Kobach could be ended on Tuesday.

Ward 4 council member Sally Ganem has placed an item on the agenda seeking the cancelling of the contract with Kobach that was originally started to help the city defend a controversial ordinance than bars landlords from renting to undocumented or illegal immigrants in the country without the proper authorization.

The contract calls for Kobach to be on retainer at the cost of $10,000 per year. According to city records, Kobach has not been paid the $10,000 fee since December 2020. The terms of the contract allow it to be ended at any time, for no reason, by either party.