The City of Fremont will not allow public comment during the Monday, Feb. 20, meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board during which an agenda item will deal with the controversial sex education book, “Sex is a Funny Word.”

After receiving a tip from the public that the Feb. 20 library board meeting may not have a public comment period, the Fremont Tribune inquired with city leaders and library officials about the meeting’s format.

In an email to the Tribune on Thursday, Feb. 9, City Administrator Jody Sanders said the library board meeting would be open to the public.

But, Sanders said there would not be any public comment period for local residents to speak.

“All meetings of public bodies in the city are open to the public,” Sanders wrote in the email. “There will be no public comment accepted because the appeal of the Library Director’s determination regarding specific books in the library is simply a review of the decision, meaning that there should not be new information considered.”

Sanders declined to answer questions about the decision and whether that was allowed under the state’s open meetings act.

The meeting will have an agenda item regarding the controversial sex education book, “Sex is a Funny Word.” The library board is reviewing the book after a decision to keep it in the library by Library Director Laura England-Biggs was appealed.

Max Kautsch, attorney at law and the legal hotline expert for the Nebraska Press Association, said the right of the public to comment at governmental meetings is a “gray” area in Nebraska law, and cited the Nebraska Revised Statute 84-1412, Meetings of public body; rights of public; public body; powers and duties, subsections one and two.

“(1) Subject to the Open Meetings Act, the public has the right to attend and the right to speak at meetings of public bodies, and all or any part of a meeting of a public body, except for closed sessions called pursuant to section 84-1410, may be videotaped, televised, photographed, broadcast, or recorded by any person in attendance by means of a tape recorder, a camera, video equipment, or any other means of pictorial or sonic reproduction or in writing.”

In subsection two, the law reads: “(2) It shall not be a violation of subsection (1) of this section for any public body to make and enforce reasonable rules and regulations regarding the conduct of persons attending, speaking at, videotaping, televising, photographing, broadcasting, or recording its meetings, including meetings held by virtual conferencing. A body may not be required to allow citizens to speak at each meeting, but it may not forbid public participation at all meetings.”

Kautsch said he did not want to give a legal interpretation of the decision, but noted that banning public comment, “could be possibly be a violation of the open meetings act. But, it is a gray area.”

Under the current process, if a resident or library used contested books or other library materials, and fills out an official complaint form, the initial review and decision falls on Library Director Laura England-Biggs. If the library director decision is contested, a complainant can then appeal to the five-member Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board.

The issue started on Dec. 27 when local business owner and grandmother Sandra Murray spoke out on Dec. 27 about the book and four others in the library.

After her initial comments on the books on Dec. 27, Murray then filed an official contested books or materials complaint with the library. That complaint — seeking the total removal of “Sex is a Funny Word” — was denied by England-Biggs on Jan. 16. Following that ruling, Murray then officially appealed England-Biggs decision to the library board itself.

In an interview on Feb. 7, England-Biggs said the five-member library board will discuss the appeal during their Monday, Feb. 20 meeting at the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.

“We do have it on the agenda for the Feb. 20 to review the book,” she explained. “There is no normal, because this is our first time. Each of the board members has a copy of the book and is reading it at this time.”