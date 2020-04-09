Colorful eggs can be found all over town for popular Fremont Egg Hunt

Easter egg hunts are a popular tradition.
Thousands of brightly colored Easter eggs are scattered across lawns and fields while kids quickly race to find as many eggs as they can. Those coveted eggs usually contain candy or other treats, and often some can be redeemed for prizes.
Those kind of large-scale, public Easter egg hunts aren’t possible this year, though, with the spread of COVID-19.
With restrictions on large gatherings and social distancing measures in place, a little creativity was needed for kids to still be able to celebrate the Easter holiday.
In Fremont, that meant the development of a social distancing egg hunt. The Facebook group, Fremont Egg Hunt, was created on March 28 by Fremont resident Jennifer Smith.
“I saw a friend in Lincoln post about one they are doing there and I thought it would be fun to get one going in Fremont,” Smith said. “There was also some other activities going on prior to this like a bear hunt and people drawing on sidewalks with chalk for everyone to enjoy.”
A link to several Easter egg designs was shared on Facebook. The printable egg designs can be colored by kids and their families and hung in their home’s windows. Kids also can make their own eggs or even paint eggs on their windows.
“The object is to get families out and about in our community even while social distancing,” Smith said.
Soon after the group was created, residents who had eggs in their windows began submitting their addresses so they could be added to a Google map.
“When I started the page I was hoping to get at least 100 people to participate,” Smith said. “I figured the map would be a great idea so people had a better idea of locations around town where they could find the eggs.”
By March 30, just two days after the group was started, there were 80 addresses on the map. That number surpassed 200 on April 4 and 250 on April 7.
Addresses continue to roll in each day, Smith said, and they are marked by a bunny icon on the Google map.
“I am shocked at how many people have joined the Facebook page and are participating in it,” she said.
Businesses have joined in the fun, too, adding colored Easter eggs to their windows.
With Easter coming up on Sunday, there is still time for people to participate in the egg hunt.
“Most families are keeping their eggs up though Easter this weekend so families still have plenty of time to get out and enjoy the eggs around town,” Smith said. “I encourage families to take part because it encourages family time through coloring the eggs, and also getting families out of the house to enjoy everyone else’s eggs whether going for a walk in your neighborhood or a drive around town.”
Individuals have praised the idea on the group’s Facebook page, especially considering all of the changes taking place in everyone’s lives due to the coronavirus.
“My girls and I took a drive around town today looking at all the eggs in the windows. So neat to see everyone’s creativity,” Kristin Mooneyham-Johnson shared on the Fremont Egg Hunt’s Facebook page. “Our family is new to Fremont so this was also a wonderful opportunity to get to see more of the community. Thanks to all those who participated. It brought us some joy today.”
With the success of the Fremont Egg Hunt, Smith is already thinking about similar activities that could continue after Easter weekend.
“I am hoping to continue this for as long as people are supposed to be staying home because of COVID-19 and maybe even after all of this,” she said. “I am currently working on plans for Earth Day, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.”
Everyone wanting to participate in those upcoming activities should keep an eye out on Facebook as Smith hopes to keep the same Facebook page and just give it a new name after Easter.
