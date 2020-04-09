Colorful eggs can be found all over town for popular Fremont Egg Hunt

“The object is to get families out and about in our community even while social distancing,” Smith said.

Soon after the group was created, residents who had eggs in their windows began submitting their addresses so they could be added to a Google map.

“When I started the page I was hoping to get at least 100 people to participate,” Smith said. “I figured the map would be a great idea so people had a better idea of locations around town where they could find the eggs.”

By March 30, just two days after the group was started, there were 80 addresses on the map. That number surpassed 200 on April 4 and 250 on April 7.

Addresses continue to roll in each day, Smith said, and they are marked by a bunny icon on the Google map.

“I am shocked at how many people have joined the Facebook page and are participating in it,” she said.

Businesses have joined in the fun, too, adding colored Easter eggs to their windows.

With Easter coming up on Sunday, there is still time for people to participate in the egg hunt.