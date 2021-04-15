A Neil Diamond tribute concert, a virtual family event and a pop culture show are all on tap this weekend

Neil Diamond is one of the top-selling musicians of all time.

His hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Cherry Cherry” and “Forever in Blue Jeans” are iconic.

While the much-loved international star is no longer touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, fans of Diamond still have the opportunity to see his hits performed live on stage.

In tribute to the pop icon, Super Diamond performs Diamond’s timeless classics across the United States.

“With a nod from Neil (the man himself), Super Diamond has been embraced by the longtime Neil Diamond fan-base and also found huge popularity in the hip rock clubs of America,” promotional material on the band’s website states.

The popular six-man tribute band will be making a stop in Lincoln this weekend.

Super Diamond will take the stage at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Live webcast tickets also are available for the 7:30 p.m. concert.

The shows will feature socially-distanced seating. Most seats will be available in pairs, with a distance of six feet between each group of seats.