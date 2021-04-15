A Neil Diamond tribute concert, a virtual family event and a pop culture show are all on tap this weekend

Neil Diamond is one of the top-selling musicians of all time.
His hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Cherry Cherry” and “Forever in Blue Jeans” are iconic.
While the much-loved international star is no longer touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, fans of Diamond still have the opportunity to see his hits performed live on stage.
In tribute to the pop icon, Super Diamond performs Diamond’s timeless classics across the United States.
“With a nod from Neil (the man himself), Super Diamond has been embraced by the longtime Neil Diamond fan-base and also found huge popularity in the hip rock clubs of America,” promotional material on the band’s website states.
The popular six-man tribute band will be making a stop in Lincoln this weekend.
Super Diamond will take the stage at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Live webcast tickets also are available for the 7:30 p.m. concert.
The shows will feature socially-distanced seating. Most seats will be available in pairs, with a distance of six feet between each group of seats.
The Lied Center is requiring face coverings be worn while inside the theater. The Lied Center has upgraded its air filters and increased fresh air intake in the building.
Concessions are not currently available, but patrons are welcome to bring a water bottle (no glass).
In-person tickets to the show range from $39 to $49 for adults and $19.50 to $24.50 for youth 18 and under. Livestream tickets are $20.
To purchase tickets, visit www.liedcenter.org or call 402-472-4747 or 800-432-3231.
Families are encouraged to take part in a virtual family fun event that incorporates lots of recognizable characters.
NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, invites families to be part of a free virtual evening of fun to learn about resources and activities from the PBS KIDS series “Sesame Street” that encourage reading, writing and resilience, preparing children to meet challenges in their lives.
The “Sesame Street in Communities Virtual Family Celebration” will take place from 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 16.
“Sesame Street in Communities Virtual Family Celebration” is presented in partnership with Nebraska Extension’s “The Learning Child” program. “The Learning Child” supports adults who play a role in young children’s lives, providing information and resources about early child development.
During the virtual event, families can enjoy child-friendly activities and hear from experts who share how reading can help teach kids resilience skills. A surprise visit by Elmo front the PBS KIDS “Sesame Street” television series also will be part of the event.
“Sesame Street in Communities” builds on Sesame Workshop’s 50-year commitment to addressing kids’ developmental, physical and emotional needs.
Hundreds of free video, print and digital activities are available from “Sesame Street in Communities.”
For more information and to participate in Friday’s virtual event, visit www.netNebraska.org/SSIC.
A celebration of pop culture – Omaha Quad Con Comic & Toy Show – will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Oakview Mall in Omaha.
The family friendly event with over 60 tables of vendors will focus on comics, art, video games, cosplay, toys, board games, sci-fi, pop vinyls, special guest artists and more. It will be open during mall hours – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
There will be a cosplay parade around 3 p.m. on Saturday. One random cosplayer will win $100.