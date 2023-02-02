Superheroes have taken over The Durham Museum in Omaha.

Batman, Superman, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk and more of their superhero counterparts are featured in The Durham’s first exhibition of the 2023 calendar year.

“Hall of Heroes” celebrates and explores both the history and science behind America’s fascination with superheroes and how they impacted popular culture throughout the 20th century and beyond.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to explore, learn and test their heroic abilities at engaging and challenging interactive stations.

The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and older ) and military/veterans, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 years and younger.

If you’ve ever wondered how your favorite super-powered characters were created, “Hall of Heroes” is just for you.

This exhibit provides an immersive experience for visitors to understand the world of heroes, crime-fighters and gadgets. Visitors to the exhibit go through several themed environments with surprises around every corner.

Visitors can explore the histories of heroes and the circumstances that created them, while also discovering the ideals that make them the heroes that people know and love.

You won’t want to forget your camera when visiting the exhibit as “Hall of Heroes” includes:

Life-sized statues of the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Wonder Woman, Black Panther, Batman and Superman.

A full-scale interactive recreation of the iconic 1960’s Batmobile and Batcave, and a showcase of the various gadgets used in the television series.

Movie props, reproductions and rare artifacts from past and present major motion pictures and television shows.

There also will be special exhibit programming during “Hall of Heroes,” which will remain on display through April 16.

Superhero Saturdays

Every Saturday in February will be Superhero Saturday at The Durham. Visitors can enjoy meet-and-greets with costumed superheroes while practicing their heroic skills.

Adults and children in costume will receive a special prize each week (while supplies last). These events are included with museum admission. No registration is required.

Superheroes with The Smithsonian

This event allows you to choose between an in-person or virtual lecture via Zoom from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2. The Durham will stay open until 8 p.m.

Using artifacts cared for by the National Museum of American History, this lecture explores how superheroes participate in our national conversations, engage with important social and political issues and help shape our identities.

The lecture will be presented by Eric Jentsch, a curator for entertainment and sports at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. Jentsch has worked on several projects connecting American history to its popular culture, including the museum’s past superheroes display.

Advanced registration is required for the lecture. To register, call 402-444-5071, email reservations@DurhamMuseum.org or go online to DurhamMuseum.org.

For the in-person option, regular museum admission applies; free for members. The virtual option is free to attend. Once you have registered, a link to access the program will be emailed to you.

Superhero Soiree

This late-night adventure through “Hall of Heroes” will take place from 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 31. The 21-and-over event is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

Attendees will have the opportunity to test their heroic abilities in “Hall of Heroes” and an inflated obstacle course, flex their brain muscles at superhero and pop culture trivia, and hone their sense of taste with signature cocktails at a cash bar. Costumes are encouraged.

Free popcorn will be provided while supplies last. Additional food and sweet treats will be available for purchase at the Soda Fountain.

To purchase tickets, register online at DurhamMuseum.org/heroes or call 402-444-5071.

A Super Birthday Party

The Durham Museum’s new birthday package includes museum admission, two hours in your own party space, entry and exploration of the “Hall of Heroes” exhibition, choice of superhero-themed activity and/or craft, plus time to enjoy the museum.

This package is only available through April 16. To inquire or book a superhero party, email rentals@DurhamMuseum.org.