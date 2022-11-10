View stunning LEGO creations at this weekend's Brick Days in Lincoln

An array of LEGO creations will take over the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln this weekend.

That’s the site of Brick Days Lincoln – A LEGO Fan Expo.

If you’re a LEGO enthusiast or just enjoy seeing what the colorful bricks can create, you’ll likely want to check out Brick Days.

The family friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Lincoln Room of the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., in Lincoln.

Brick Days will feature 25,000 square feet of stunning custom creations, games and interactive activities, all built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts from across the Midwest.

The showcase includes original builds from the Lincoln and Omaha LEGO User Group.

During the event, members of the local LEGO group will be building a life-size Christmas tree from LEGOs that will be on display at the Omaha Children’s Hospital and HobbyTown during the holiday season.

Local builders of all ages also will have the opportunity to show their LEGO creations as well.

A variety of vendors from the LEGO community will be at Brick Days with LEGO kits, parts, mini figures, sets, gear, stickers, mini builds, and more.

General admission tickets are $10 for ages 9 and older and $5 for ages 8 and younger. A ticket is not required for toddlers younger than 2.

Tickets may be purchased online at brickdays.com or at the door.

There are plenty of other events taking place as well. Here are a few area options:

FMES concert

Cherish The Ladies will be performing a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theater, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

The concert is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series.

Cherish The Ladies is a New York-based, all-female ensemble featuring flute/penny whistle, guitar, violin, keyboard and accordion. They are led by All Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden.

Formed in 1985, the ensemble has played around the world, including at the White House, the Olympics, and all of the biggest venues.

In addition to 17 CDs, “An Irish Homecoming” was videotaped and aired over PBS, winning an Emmy.

In June 2021, Madden was honored with the NEA’s National Heritage Fellowship, which is the nation’s highest honor for traditional and folk artists.

Cherish The Ladies’ shows are said to “offer a blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements, and stunning step dancing.”

Admission is free for FMES members. Tickets for individual shows for non-members cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Family Fun Weekend

Omaha Children’s Museum will be hosting its May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors are invited to put on their favorite “Star Wars” costume and participate in themed activities, including making their own pool noodle lightsaber and battle droids, and a Star Wars-inspired science show.

Darth Vader will be visiting the museum on Friday while there will be special visits from the 501st Legion on Saturday and Sunday.

Activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Drive-Thru Turkey Supper

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs will be having its annual turkey supper on Saturday.

The turkey-supper will be drive-thru only from 4-7 p.m. at the church, located at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs.

The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, sauerkraut, cranberry sauce, cherry fluff, roll and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple).

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

Fall Festival

The Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Nebraska Tailgate & Fall Festival will begin at noon on Saturday at the Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St.

The event will include food, games, bingo and raffles.

Fun Fest

Scribner-Snyder Community Schools will be sponsoring a Fun Fest at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

The event is an extracurricular activities fundraiser for SSCS.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and social hour. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

The menu will include chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and a cream puff for dessert. There also will be a cash bar.

A show featuring hypnotist Rick Bultez will follow the dinner at 8 p.m. The hypnotist will be doing an adult show, so students will not be present for the show, but they will be helping with set up, serving the meal, and clean up.

Tickets are $30 each, or you can purchase a table for $220. Tickets may be purchased by contacting activities director Malia Nemecek at 402-664-2567.

Family Dinner

The Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of Izaak Walton will be hosting a family dinner and bingo fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Izaak Walton Park Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Barbecue ribs, baked beans, bakes potatoes, coleslaw, bread, desserts, coffee or juice will be served.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will be played following dinner, with a paid meal.

Carryout dinners will be available by calling 402-721-6112 before you arrive. This dinner is open to the public.