You can attend both a swap meet and a music festival this weekend in Fremont

There are plenty of events on tap this weekend to fill the void of no Nebraska football game on Saturday.

You can shop for car parts and vintage toys, listen to a variety of music at area festivals, and more.

Here’s a rundown of area events to help you plan your weekend:

Swap meet

The Fremont Antique Car Club’s 55th Annual Swap Meet is set for 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Christensen Field in Fremont.

A variety of vendors will be looking to buy, sell and trade car-related items and more at outside and indoor spaces. There also will be arts and crafts, antique items and a car corral.

A free drawing will be offered for a pedal car.

The swap meet does not allow bikes, the trading of firearms nor live animal sales.

Admission to the swap meet is free for buyers.

Music festival

Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area will be the site of the Continental Drift Music Festival on Saturday.

Music will begin at noon and continue throughout the day until 10 p.m.

The Continental Drift Music Festival is a one-day, grassroots music festival. Originally located at Riverwest Park in Omaha, the festival has since relocated to Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

This year’s lineup will feature rock, powerpop, Americana, and singer-songwriter music to the outdoors. Attendees can even bring their boat and watch from the lake as the stage is near the water.

The schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows: Andrew Janousek, noon to 12:40 p.m.; Echoes At Midnight, 1-1:40 p.m.; Lonesome Creek, 2-2:40 p.m.; The Farewell Season, 3-3:40 p.m.; Two Drag Club, 4-4:45 p.m.; Brothers Tandem, 5-5:45 p.m.; All Young Girls Are Machine Guns, 6-6:45 p.m.; Clarence Tilton, 7-7:45 p.m.; Third Frate, 8-8:45 p.m.; Ten O’Clock Scholars, 9:15-10 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free with a 2022 Nebraska State Park sticker. Daily park passes also are available at the gate.

Fall Festival

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo will be having its annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bishop Neumann Cafeteria and Gym, 202 S. Linden St., in Wahoo.

The festival will include a roast beef dinner, silent auction, raffle, games and more.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for kids (includes four free game tickets).

Boomstock

Everyone is invited to attend 94.5 Boomer’s inaugural Boomstock from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Stinson Park, located at Aksarben Village in Omaha.

Touch of Grey will perform from 5:30-6:30 p.m. PetRock will take the stage from 7-10 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for an evening of food, drinks and 70s music fun.

General admission is $9.45. VIP tickets are $75 and include access to the Toast VIP Area featuring two drink tickets, food, a gift bag, and incredible seating. Tickets can be purchased online at boomstock.org.

Midwest Collectible Toy Show

Vintage toy collectors or toy fans in general won’t want to miss the Midwest Collectible Toy Show on Saturday.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd., in La Vista.

Vendors from the area and surrounding states will be showcasing unique toys, comic books, lunch boxes and other pop culture memorabilia. Vendor participation will be nearly double of that of the July show.

Uniformed members of the 501st Central Garrison will be visiting throughout the show to interact with guests and pose for photos.

Members will be equipped with authentic blaster and lightsaber props.

Food will be available at the show.

Admission and parking are both free.