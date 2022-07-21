Community encouraged to take part in creative district survey

The City of Fremont is collaborating with several area organizations and community leaders to develop a Creative District in downtown Fremont. The project is through the Nebraska Creative District Program, administered by the Nebraska Arts Council, part of legislation passed in 2020 by the Nebraska Legislature.

The Nebraska Arts Council describes Creative Districts as, “cultural and economic areas where innovation flourishes and neighborhoods come together in the name of art.”

A survey has been created to solicit valuable community feedback.

Angie Olson, City of Fremont grant coordinator, is collecting survey responses and said, “By participating in this survey, residents, visitors and business owners will help Fremont tell their story. It’s a great way to take part in Fremont’s future.”

The survey can be found at:

Survey links are also available at fremontne.gov and the City of Fremont’s Facebook page. Partnering organizations will share the survey information as well. Printed copies can be filled out at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., and the Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St.

Survey responses will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 31.