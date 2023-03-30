It’s officially egg hunting season.
Area churches and organizations are gearing up for their annual events that draw hundreds of kids eager to hunt for colorful Easter eggs – many of which are filled with candy or other treats.
There are plenty of Easter egg hunts and Egg-themed events taking place in Fremont and the surrounding area this year. Here’s a roundup of those events:
Fremont
- Ruff House Family Entertainment Center has several Easter events planned. All-ages Easter egg hunts are set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 12:15 p.m. Sunday, April 2. These egg hunts are free, but reservations are required. An Adventure Time Easter Party will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 1. This event is for ages 6 and younger. The egg hunt (free) starts promptly at 10:05 a.m. The other activities are $8 per child. It includes play for up to hours and participate in a craft, coloring contest and more. One parent may participate with each child for free. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed. A Kids Night Out Easter Party for children 4 and older will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. April 1. An Easter egg glow hunt will be included for each registered participant. Kids will enjoy everything Ruff House has to offer (jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone, and toddler zone). Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag. Dinner will be served. Parents should drop off their child at 5:30 p.m. and pick up their child no later than 9 p.m. The cost is $30. To register for any of the events, visit ruffhousefec.com.
- An Easter Family Pool Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Fremont Family YMCA’s Dillon Family Aquatics Center, 1558 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, go on an Easter egg hunt, guess how many jelly beans are in the jar, participate in family open swim after the activities, and leave with an Easter cupcake. The party is for ages 6 months to 13. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $10 for non-members.
- The Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter will be having its annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont. The event starts promptly at 1 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. The Easter Bunny also may be stopping by the egg hunt.
- An Easter EGG-sperience will be taking place from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the First Lutheran Church Mission Center, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. This is a cross-generational event that is open to the community. Everyone is invited to see and interact with real bunnies from Lambert Rabbitry. There will be opportunities to decorate eggs and make Easter crafts, to play games and to hear the Easter story. The Easter Bunny is hoping to be around as well so guests can snap some photos. FLC will be serving barbecue chicken sandwiches with chips and a sweet treat with the option to stay and eat or grab a to-go basket. Meals will be offered for a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for kids with all proceeds benefiting ReBuilding Together.
- Fremont Mall and Keene Memorial Library will be sponsoring an Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., in Fremont. Storytime with the Easter Bunny will begin at 10 a.m. Following storytime, there will be an Easter egg hunt inside the mall and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. All ages are welcome. Egg hunt participants are asked to bring their own basket.
- StoneBridge Fremont is planning an Eggstravaganza from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at 1041 N. Nye Ave., in Fremont. There will be bounce houses, face painters, Peter the Juggler, a balloon artist, doughnuts, cotton candy and egg hunts. StoneBridge Kids Ministry will provide the egg-collection bags. The staggered egg hunts will begin at 11 a.m. on the west lawn. The egg hunt for ages 0 to 3 years will begin at 11 a.m. Parents are welcome in the fenced-in area. The egg hunts for ages 4 to 7 years and 8 to 12 years will begin at 11:10 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., respectively. Only kids will be allowed in the fenced-in area for these egg hunts.
- The annual Knights of Columbus Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, outside Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, in Fremont (weather permitting). There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled with candy for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome. Kids should bring their baskets. The Easter Bunny will be onsite for photos and high-fives.
Cedar Bluffs
- St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 300 S. Second St. in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting its 14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. sharp on Saturday, April 1. All children—infants through the sixth grade—are welcome to participate. There will be three separate egg hunt areas based on age: preschool (includes infants and toddlers); kindergarten through second grade; and third through sixth grade. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt. The egg hunt will feature 8,000 treat-filled eggs and prizes. The Easter Bunny also plans to make an appearance. The egg hunt will take place rain or shine.
Mead
- The annual Mead Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. After their baskets are filled, the kids can go to the pavilion to find out what is inside their eggs. There may be candy, gold coins or special prizes.
North Bend
- The North Bend Fire Department’s Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at North Bend City Park. Free registration begins at 10:40 a.m. at the elementary school parking lot. The age groups will be: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. There will be many prizes and over 1,000 eggs will be hidden. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided following the hunt.
Scribner
- The Scribner-Snyder PTA Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner. The egg hunt with prizes is for ages 0 to 12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. The Easter Bunny also will be stopping by the event.
Snyder
- The Snyder Firemen’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for 1 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 9, at Snyder Firemen’s Park. If it is too cold or raining, the egg hunt will be moved indoors to the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom.
Wahoo
- Wahoo’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Wahoo High School’s football stadium. This year’s hunt, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, will feature a new activity – an adult egg hunt. There will also be separate areas for 2 years and younger, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds and 8-10 year old, with staggered start times. Of the thousands of candy-filled eggs that will be scattered on the turf, there are some that contain tickets for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos and hugs. Bring your own basket or sack to gather eggs and arrive early to allow for parking and walking to the football field.
Yutan
The Gathering Place will be sponsoring an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Timbercrest Park in Yutan.