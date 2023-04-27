Although the controversial LGBTQ book “This Book is Gay” was ordered to be relocated to the adults-only section of the Keene Memorial Library on April 17 by the library advisory board, several local residents continued to complain about the book’s presence in the city library during the Tuesday, April 25, meeting of the Fremont City Council.

During the once-a-month public comment period hosted at the final city council meeting of each month, three speakers — former council member Brad Yerger, local book activist and business owner Sandra Murray and resident Scott Preston — all chided the council for allowing the book to stay in the library, while Murray and Preston also complained about no public comment being allowed at the April 17 meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board.

“This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson was the subject of two book removal requests in February from local residents Sandra Murray and her daughter, Kelley Garay. Their requests were denied by Library Director Laura England-Biggs, whose decision the duo appealed to the library’s advisory board. That appeal led to the book being deemed “adult content” and relocated to the adult section of the library.

However, while a small victory for those opposed to the book, Murray and others who spoke on Tuesday are hoping the city council will overrule the library board and remove the book altogether.

Yerger began the comments, first criticizing the council for a lack of action in his opinion on a variety of what he said were important community issues that had yet to be dealt with as needed.

Among those complaints were the status of $10,000 annual payments to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach; a first responder and law enforcement response plan for the impending Bell Street viaduct/bridge closure; the status of a new police station planning process; and the compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act at the city library.

Moving to the topic of the book controversy at the Keene library, Yerger said he felt Mayor Joey Spellerberg, library officials and City Administrator Jody Sanders were, “enabling Fremont to go woke,” and demanded the council remove “This Book is Gay” from the city library.

“It’s my belief that due to an apparent lack of leadership, inaction or reliance on a misguided moral compass that doesn’t comport with the community’s norms, the mayor, the city administrator, the library, the library board and this council have been enabling Fremont to go woke,” Yerger said. “This has occurred by creating and facilitating radical fringe groups and sexualization and gender identity indoctrination of our children by allowing this to happen in our library.”

Yerger also accused the city and library leadership of endangering, “children’s physical safety,” and the books allowed in the library have in his view, “polluted and confused their minds and worked to destroy their innocence.”

“Mental health issues, sex trafficking and moral decay are on the rise throughout the country and there’s evidence that it’s here in Fremont as well. This must stop and you’re in a position of leadership and your actions can make a difference,” Yerger added. “Although the library board’s decision to remove ‘This Book is Gay,’ from the children’s section was unanimous, moving the book to the adult section is mostly symbolic. Where can you start? By overturning the library board’s relocation decision and ordering the removal of ‘This Book is Gay,’ from the library.”

Preston, who had a short debate with City Attorney Travis Jacott at the April 17 library board meeting after he was denied the ability to speak at the meeting, also addressed the council on Tuesday, demanding the eight members of the council remove “that trash” — referring to “This Book is Gay” — from the city library.

“I do want to start by saying that the library board did a good thing two Mondays ago by moving ‘This Book is Gay’ from the young adult section into the adult section. However, the board missed an opportunity to do what they should have done, which is to get that trash completely out of Keene Memorial Library,” Preston said.

Preston also stressed he does not oppose the book because it is about LGBTQ issues, but rather he is against the sexually explicit content of the book which he claimed is aimed at children. He then challenged the council to place the issue of possibly removing the book from the library altogether on a future council meeting agenda.

“The second reason I bring this up is because this council has final oversight of the library director and board. You could choose to put this book on an upcoming agenda and vote to remove it from the library. It is clearly within your power,” Preston added. “However, I think that cowardice will prevent you from doing that. If you think this book is so great and vital to the public good that it needs to be in the library at all, why not go on the record with a vote? Are you afraid of what the public in this generally conservative town might think? Are you worried that voters would turn against you if they actually knew the truth of what you believe?”

Murray, whose complaints on Dec. 27, 2022, about five books at the library she and her other daughter, Brianna Kindler, opposed kick-started the current debate over sex education and LGBTQ books, also spoke at the meeting.

Murray told the council she would be working with her council representative — Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis — to have an item placed on a future city council agenda to consider the council overruling the library advisory board and removing “This Book is Gay” altogether.

“I do plan to appeal. The pictures and images in this book are horrible,” Murray said, before explaining a prime objection to the book was passages she claimed teach minors how to upload inappropriate and illegal photographs of themselves unclothed or their genitalia to apps and websites.

“There’s a chapter in that book that tells children how to download their pictures on to adult sex sites. This is a danger to children. Why would you tell a child that? That is just completely crazy. And then there’s another page in there that tells kids how to go to sauna rooms where adults are having sex and engage in sex with adults,” Murray said. “To me, it is not only a matter of child, children’s safety, but it’s unlawful. It’s unlawful according to our town, it’s unlawful according to our state, it’s unlawful federally and it just is appalling to me that the whole library board … everyone on there said this book’s inappropriate, ‘Let’s put it in the adult area.’

Murray than questioned the council on who in the community needs that type of information.

“But I say that’s not good enough because their whole point is there’s a section of our community that needs this book and needs to be able to have access to it. Who is it that needs that section (of the book)? Is it sex offenders, pedophiles, sex traffickers?” she asked. “There’s a problem with sex trafficking in Nebraska and in Fremont, who is it that needs to read this book in the adult area?”

According to the city’s municipal code as well as library policy, the Fremont City Council can overrule any decision of the library’s advisory board. However, council President Mark Jensen has been vehement in his objections to that possibility, vowing to block an efforts to even address the library book issue at the council level in several previous interviews and statements.