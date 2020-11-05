 Skip to main content
Craft market canceled at Mahoney State Park
Mahoney State Park

Mahoney State Park near Ashland: 2,859 visitors.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo

The River Valley Artisan and Craft Market, set for Nov. 7-8 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, has been cancelled.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution in response to the recent increase in coronavirus cases across Nebraska and to Phase 3 directed health measures put in place through Nov. 30 by the state.

The popular market event, usually an opportunity for early holiday shopping from local artisans and craft makers, is expected to return in November 2021.

