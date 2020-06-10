Cruise-In set to return at Raising Cane's

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fremont Antique Car Club, along with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Restaurant, have announced that the weekly Cruise-In at Raising Canes is back on the calendar. It was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, June 17, all area classic car, truck and motorcycle owners are invited to attend the Cruise-In at the Raising Cane's parking lot on 23rd and Bell streets in Fremont. They will meet from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Drive-through service is available at Raising Canes. For the next few weeks, everyone will gather in the area to the north of the restaurant; then in mid-July, participants will be able to park to the west of the store.

Prior to re-scheduling this event, local health authorities along with the governor's office were consulted, so the club could be sure it was doing this in a safe and permissible way. As with other events, there will be certain restrictions related to COVID-19.

Mostly, this will consist of proper spacing of vehicles and people, the use of hand sanitizer, and common sense. Masks are highly recommended, but not required. Additional information may be available on the Fremont Antique Car Club Facebook page, and an information sheet will be provided to you when you arrive at the Cruise-In.

