Action is set to begin at the Washington and Dodge county fairs

County fair season is in full swing.

The Saunders County Fair continues through Sunday while the Washington County Fair will begin on Friday. Then as the Washington County Fair concludes on Aug. 3, the Dodge County Fair will just be getting underway for its five-day run.

All three county fairs are jam-packed with activities for the whole family.

Since we highlighted the Saunders County Fair last week, today we’ll focus on what the Washington and Dodge fairs each have to offer.

Washington County Fair

Located in Arlington, this year’s Washington County Fair takes place Friday, July 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Friday is centered around the fair’s kickoff concert featuring Pecos and The Rooftops and Troy Cartwright. Sponsored by Patriot Nation, the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Pecos and The Rooftops are a close kit group of friends from northeast Texas that came together while in college in Lubbock. The band released its E.P. “Red Eye” on Jan. 24, 2020.

Presale concert tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at washingtoncountyfairne.com.

If you’re looking to enjoy some homemade pie, you’ll want to be sure to stop by the pie parlor in the Rybin Building. The pie parlor will be open from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 2-7 p.m. Monday, 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, and 2-5 p.m. Wednesday.

Local churches will be selling pie along with a heaping scoop of ice cream. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the churches and charities in the local community.

There will be two nights of rodeo at the fair. Rodeo action gets underway at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Rodeo tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12.

Following Saturday night’s rodeo, Tim Strathman/Wilder Horses will be performing in the beer garden. Karaoke will be offered after Sunday night’s rodeo.

The fair’s parade, with the theme of “Show What You Grow, Share What You Know,” will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The antique tractor and pickup pull is set for 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12. Kids also are invited to take part in St. Paul’s Kiddie Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

The Golden Harvest Tractor Pull will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will feature two tracks with two slides for double the entertainment. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12.

The Olsen Auto Service Demolition Derby will help celebrate the final night of the fair on Wednesday. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the demolition derby will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they want good seats. Seating is not guaranteed. Standing room only will be available.

Lemon Fresh Day will perform in the beer garden following the demolition derby.

Visit washingtoncountyfairne.com to view a complete schedule of events.

Dodge County Fair

Scribner will be hosting the Dodge County Fair from Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 7.

As fair entries are being checked in on the opening day of the fair, there will be food options available throughout the day.

Morning coffee and rolls will be provided by Gateway Realty and Glenn Martindale and Associates at 8 a.m. A hamburger/hot dog lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m. in the pavilion by CVA. Freewill donations will be collected. The Dodge County Fair Foundation Barbecue will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday under the beer garden tent.

The fair’s carnival will be open from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 1-11 p.m. Aug. 6, and 1-9 p.m. Aug. 7. Discounted daily ride passes may be purchased for $20. The ride passes are good for one day of unlimited rides. All presale ticket proceeds benefit the Dodge County Fair.

Discounted daily ride passes may be purchased at the following locations until Aug. 4: Scribner Bank, Scribner; Lee’s Market, Scribner; First Northeast Bank of Nebraska, Hooper; Leona’s, Snyder; First Northeast Bank of Nebraska, Uehling; Dodge County Extension Office, Fremont; Platte Valley Bank, North Bend; Casey’s, North Bend; and Dodge County Fair Office (Aug. 3 and 4).

After Aug. 4, carnival tickets can only be purchased at the River City Carnival ticket booth at the Dodge County Fair.

The Bush Truck and Tractor Pull is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. Dodge County 4-H/FFA members and veterans with military ID also will be admitted free.

Country music band Diamond Rio will headline the Dodge County Fair concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Logan Mize and North Bend native Dylan Bloom will open for Diamond Rio. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Some of Diamond Rio’s most recognizable hits include: “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week Or Two” and “I Believe.”

Tickets to the concert are $25 and may be purchased online at etix.com. Tickets also will be available day of show. Kids 5 and younger will receive free admission.

Silas Creek Band will be performing in the beer garden following the concert.

Saturday, Aug. 6, will be kids day at the fair. While the kidZone will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., there also will be several other events geared toward kids.

Three Rivers Public Health Department will be sponsoring a bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting from 10 a.m. to noon. Storytime will begin at 10:30 a.m. and tractor rides will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A kids’ firefighter combat challenge will start at 1 p.m. Face painting and a balloon artist will be located in the picnic shelter from 2-5 p.m. A kiddie pedal pull will begin at 3 p.m.

Adults can take part in a beer and wine tasting event from 5-9 p.m. in the exhibit hall. The beer garden entertainment at 9 p.m. will feature The Francis Brothers Band.

The demolition derby and tough trucks will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for ages 6 and older. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.

As the fair concludes on Sunday, Aug. 7, there will be a community church service at 10:30 a.m. in Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

The parade, with the theme of “Summer Nights & Carnival Lights,” is set for 2:30 p.m. It will be followed by a watermelon feed and bingo at 4 p.m.

The Dodge County Cattleman Barbecue, wood carving auction and kid zone animal auction will all begin at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

To view a complete Dodge County Fair schedule, visit dodgecountyfair.org.