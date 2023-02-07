The Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter will be having its Annual Sportsmen Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont. Tickets will be sold at the door.

A wide variety of wild game and fish will be served. Domestic foods also will be available for those who prefer not eating wild game.

There also will be a gun raffle for a shotgun or a handgun (this is a choice); must be 21 years of age to win. The winner also must have a gun permit or carry permit. There will be other raffles for special items and split the pot.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to get raffle tickets, a good seat, and visit with friends. The group also will be signing up new members.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Pies will be sold to the top bidder; their table goes through the line first. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

Anyone with questions may contact Tina Korth at 402-533-0800 or Pete Geagan at 402-317-7198.