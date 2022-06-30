Area communities prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July

Events planned during the long Fourth of July holiday all seem to three things in common: food, fireworks and fun.

Several area communities are planning daylong celebrations to commemorate Independence Day. And since they are spread out over the course of the weekend, you can attend more than one of the celebrations.

First, here’s a quick glance of where you can find public fireworks displays:

• Friday, July 1: Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont, following the Fremont Moo game.

• Saturday, July 2: Arlington, 10 p.m.; Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont, 10 p.m.; south side of Valley Shores Lake, near Valley, 10 p.m.

• Sunday, July 3: Christensen Field, Fremont, 10 p.m.; Oakland City Park, Oakland, 10 p.m.

• Monday, July 4: Hooper, 10 p.m.; Lake Wanahoo NRD Recreation Area, Wahoo, 10 p.m.; Neligh Park, West Point, 10 p.m.; Dana Boulevard and North 30th St., Blair, 10 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of community Fourth of July celebrations:

Arlington Summer Sizzle

July 4, 2014, was the first Arlington Summer Sizzle event. It was created to be a day of fun, smalltown activities for the whole family.

This year’s Arlington Summer Sizzle will take place on Saturday, July 2.

The day will begin with a flag raising ceremony at 8 a.m. at the city library, followed by a 5K run/walk at 8:05 a.m. and the slow pitch softball tournament.

Three new events this year are a petting zoo, a spikeball tournament and a four-square volleyball tournament. The petting zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bell Creek Park while the spikeball tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and the four-square volleyball tournament will be held throughout the day.

Train rides will be offered at 11 a.m. at the city park. The annual kiddie parade will start at 11 a.m. at the library.

The 9th Annual Backyard BBQ Contest will take place at Bell Creek Park. Meat will be handed out to teams at 7 a.m. with judging and sampling beginning at 1 p.m.

The pre-entry fee is $50 per team. The entry fee the day of the contest will be $60. Prizes will be awarded to the top three places.

Bell Creek Park also will be the site of 3 on 3 tug-of-war and potato sack races at 4 p.m., and inflatables for the kids at 5:30 p.m.

The 150-foot waterslide will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can purchase a wristband for $5 and slide as much as you like. A parent or guardian must sign for all riders under age 18.

The 4-H Sizzle Grill will open at 11 a.m. at the city park. A concession stand also will be open at Two Rivers Complex throughout the slow pitch softball tournament.

The Arlington Volunteer Fire Department will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and more beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Pokorny Brothers featuring Taylor Wakefield will be playing at 6:30 p.m. at the Bell Creek Shelter. They will be followed by The Silver Moon Band at 8:30 p.m.

A fireworks display will conclude the day at 10 p.m.

Party in the Park

Oakland’s annual Party in the Park will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Oakland City Park.

The event will include bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting, games, pony rides, a beer garden and food, Ducks on the Logan, and fireworks at dusk.

Hooper’s Fourth of July Celebration

Hooper has many events planned for its annual Independence Day celebration on July 4.

There will be two mile and 10K fun runs at 8 a.m. Registration is from 6:45-7:45 a.m. A softball tournament will start at 9 a.m.

A car show will line Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. Registration for the car show is from 8 a.m. to noon.

Miniature golf can be played from noon to 4 p.m. at Hooper Park. The Logan View FFA coin dive is set for 1 p.m. at Hooper City Pool. Kiddie water fights will begin at 2 p.m. at the entrance to the park.

An old-fashioned hymn sing hosted by area churches will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the park. Hymn packets will be provided.

The parade down Main Street will be at 5 p.m. A pie and ice cream social hosted by Redeemer Lutheran Church will immediately follow the parade at Hooper Auditorium.

The FFA labor auction will begin at 6:30 p.m., also at the auditorium. The beer garden will be open from 1 p.m. until the end of the festival.

The Silver Moon Band will be performing from 7 p.m. until the fireworks display at 10 p.m., then until 11 p.m. at the park.

A pancake, ham and egg breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 164 will be served from 7:30 a.m. until the food runs out at Hooper’s Office Bar & Grill. Troop 164 also will be serving hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until food runs out at the Office Bar & Grill. Food trucks also will be available.

Fourth of July in Wahoo

Wahoo’s annual Fourth of July festivities will begin with the serving of hot dogs, chips and drinks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park.

A kiddie parade will start at noon at the Wahoo Vet’s Club. The Wahoo Aquatic Center will be open with special games and activities from noon to 5 p.m. Old-fashioned games can be played at 1 p.m. in Smith Park.

A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo, north of Wahoo. Music will accompany the fireworks on 91.9 FM.

There will be many designated parking areas for the public on the east side of the lake. A permit is not needed to park on the east side of the lake. West side visitors will need a valid Lake Wanahoo park permit to enter.

Boats will be allowed on the water during the fireworks display. At the conclusion of the show, law enforcement will assist with the traffic flow.

Independence Day in West Point

West Point will kick off its Fourth of July celebration with a fun run/walk at 7:30 a.m. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. A sand volleyball tournament will follow at 8 a.m.

The grand opening for West Point’s new inclusive playground will be at 9 a.m. There will be a Quilts of Valor presentation at 10 a.m. at American Veterans Park. All other events will be held at Neligh Park.

A bounce house and inflates will be open from 4-9 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus will be serving a barbecue from 4:30-8 p.m. Beef and pork sandwiches will be served along with chips, a cookie and water. Additional food vendors also will be on hand.

The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. Tune in to 107.9 The Bull for synchronized music during the fireworks.

