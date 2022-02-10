Arlington Music Boosters plan soup supper with musical performances

The Arlington Music Boosters will be hosting a soup supper from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in Arlington Public Schools’ blue gym.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and over, and $4 for students age 4 through the sixth grade.
The soup supper also will feature several musical performances. They include: elementary band, 5:45 p.m.; middle school band, 6 p.m.; middle school choir, 6:15 p.m.; high school show choir, 6:35 p.m.; high school band, 6:50 p.m.; high school choir, 7:15 p.m.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
