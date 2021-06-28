Auxiliary announces price change for its pork tenderloin dinners

Eagles 200 Auxiliary will be raising the cost of its pork tenderloin dinners to $10 plus taxes starting on Wednesday, July 7, due to the increased cost of food supplies.
The auxiliary has pork tenderloin dinners from 5:30-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month for helping a few local charities.
Dinners are open to the public.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
