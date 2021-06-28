 Skip to main content
Auxiliary announces price change for its pork tenderloin dinners
Auxiliary announces price change for its pork tenderloin dinners

Eagles 200 Auxiliary will be raising the cost of its pork tenderloin dinners to $10 plus taxes starting on Wednesday, July 7, due to the increased cost of food supplies.

The auxiliary has pork tenderloin dinners from 5:30-7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month for helping a few local charities.

Dinners are open to the public.

