Fremont Eagles Club announces reopening schedule
View Comments

Fremont Eagles Club announces reopening schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The Fraternal Order of Eagles 200 in Fremont reopened on Monday.

The club will open at 3 p.m. Tuesday. There will be Aerie and Auxiliary meetings at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Nomination of officers will take place. Anyone interested in becoming an officer should be present for the meetings.

Hamburger night will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. The special on Friday will be hot roast beef. Fish, shrimp, chicken tenders and wings also will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Down Memory Lane will play live music from 7-11 p.m.

The club will open at noon on Saturday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Arby's commercial featuring Nebraska town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News