Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Sept. 3-9

The Fremont Eagles Club has announced its schedule for Thursday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The club, located at 649 N. Main St., will be open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. with the exception of Sunday and Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. The club may close early depending on business.
The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s menu includes hamburgers/cheeseburgers, fries/onion rings. The soup this week is cheesy potato. The special every Thursday is “The Porter Pounder Meal” which is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
The menu of Friday features 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special for $8.99 plus tax is hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and salad.
Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Saturday’s menu includes 16-ounce pepper crust prime rib, potato, vegetable, salad and roll. The band Bad Habit will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the ballroom. Bad Habit is a high energy rock and roll cover band from Omaha. There is a $5 cover charge. Everyone is welcome. The cost for the band and prime rib supper is $22.
Aerie officers will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 with initiation of new Aerie members at 7 p.m., along with regular Aerie and Auxiliary meetings at 7 p.m.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!