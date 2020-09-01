Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Sept. 3-9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Eagles Club has announced its schedule for Thursday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The club, located at 649 N. Main St., will be open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. with the exception of Sunday and Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. The club may close early depending on business.

The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s menu includes hamburgers/cheeseburgers, fries/onion rings. The soup this week is cheesy potato. The special every Thursday is “The Porter Pounder Meal” which is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.

The menu of Friday features 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special for $8.99 plus tax is hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and salad.

Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.