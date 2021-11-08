Cedar Bluffs church plans annual turkey supper

St. Matthew Lutheran Church will be having its annual turkey supper on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The supper will be a drive-thru only event from 4-7 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.

The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple). The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under.

The church also is having an online silent auction. To view the catalog of items, visit www.nitzauctions.com or www.proxibid.com.

Bidding will end at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Winning bidders will be able to pick up their purchases at the church the evening of the turkey supper.

