 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner

  • 0
Local News

The Eagles Auxiliary will be hosting a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

Everyone is welcome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shakira replaces Sam Smith as fifth most streamed artist on Spotify

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News