Eagles Auxiliary plans pork tenderloin dinner

The Eagles Auxiliary will be hosting a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Everyone is welcome.
