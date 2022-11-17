 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Everyone is invited to a chili cook-off on Nov. 23 in downtown Fremont

Five.O.Five Brewing Company

Five-O-Five Brewing Company will be hosting a Chili Cook-Off from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 349 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont. Care Corps' LifeHouse own Tera Kucera and Julie Sleister will be having the chili cook-off. Chili and a pint will be available for $5.

 LISA LEONARD; Fremont Tribune

Five-O-Five Brewing Company will be hosting a Chili Cook-Off from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 349 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.

Care Corps’ LifeHouse own Tera Kucera and Julie Sleister will be having the chili cook-off. Chili and a pint will be available for $5.

It’s a family-friendly event, so all are welcome. Kids will take home a souvenir cup with their $1 soda and chili purchase.

For every Lakeside Lager sold, $1 will go to Care Corps’ LifeHouse.

