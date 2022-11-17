Everyone is invited to a chili cook-off on Nov. 23 in downtown Fremont

Five-O-Five Brewing Company will be hosting a Chili Cook-Off from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 349 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont.
Care Corps’ LifeHouse own Tera Kucera and Julie Sleister will be having the chili cook-off. Chili and a pint will be available for $5.
It’s a family-friendly event, so all are welcome. Kids will take home a souvenir cup with their $1 soda and chili purchase.
For every Lakeside Lager sold, $1 will go to Care Corps’ LifeHouse.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today